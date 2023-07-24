Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023
Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 5198 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5195.85 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹5195 and closed at ₹5198 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹5251.55 and a low of ₹5140.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,708.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5320 and the 52-week low is ₹3890.3. The stock had a trading volume of 12,185 shares on the BSE.
24 Jul 2023, 08:12:48 AM IST
