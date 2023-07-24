Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹5195 and closed at ₹5198 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹5251.55 and a low of ₹5140.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,708.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5320 and the 52-week low is ₹3890.3. The stock had a trading volume of 12,185 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5198 yesterday
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Apollo Hospital was 12,185 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹5,198.