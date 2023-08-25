Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stock Plummets in Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's open price was ₹4949.95, the close price was ₹4946, the high was ₹4984.65, and the low was ₹4902.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹70726.95 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹5362 and ₹3989.1 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 6848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.