Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stock Plummets in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 4918.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4877.2 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's open price was 4949.95, the close price was 4946, the high was 4984.65, and the low was 4902.1. The market capitalization of the company is 70726.95 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 5362 and 3989.1 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 6848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:08 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4877.2, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹4918.95

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4877.2. There has been a decrease of 0.85% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -41.75.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4887.5, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹4918.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4887.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.64% or a net change of -31.45.

25 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.56%
3 Months2.12%
6 Months10.61%
YTD9.88%
1 Year16.84%
25 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4918.95, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹4946

Currently, the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4918.95. There has been a decrease of 0.55% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -27.05.

25 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4946 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Apollo Hospital was 6848 shares. The closing price for the shares was 4946.

