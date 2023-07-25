comScore
Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023
Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

25 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 5202.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5162.45 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5173.9 and closed at 5202.95. The stock reached a high of 5223.95 and a low of 5157.25. The market capitalization of the company is 74228.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5320 and the 52-week low is 3890.3. The BSE volume for the day was 3003 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:00:08 AM IST

Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5202.95 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume of Apollo Hospital was 3003 shares, and the closing price was 5202.95.

