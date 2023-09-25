Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital shares plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 5019.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5003.05 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5023.5 and closed at 5019.45. The stock's high for the day was 5023.5 and the low was 4955. Apollo Hospital's market capitalization is 71,936.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5362 and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Apollo Hospital's shares was 4230.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5003.05, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹5019.45

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5003.05. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.4, implying a decrease of 16.4 in the stock price.

25 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5019.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,230. The closing price for the day was 5,019.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.