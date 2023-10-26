Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹4777.95, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹4855.45

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4948.5 and closed at ₹4969.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4967.3, while the lowest price was ₹4835.95. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is ₹69663.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 5965 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹4777.95, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹4855.45 Apollo Hospital stock closed today at ₹4777.95, which represents a decrease of 1.6% from the previous day's closing price of ₹4855.45. The net change in the stock price is -77.5 points.

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Apollo Hospitals Enterprise 4777.95 -77.5 -1.6 5362.0 4078.4 68699.59 Max Healthcare Institute 549.4 -20.6 -3.61 630.0 408.75 53342.5 Fortis Healthcare 319.7 -10.5 -3.18 352.0 245.4 24136.01 Narayana Hrudayalaya 986.0 -24.8 -2.45 1134.75 700.0 20149.97 Dr. Lal Pathlabs 2347.25 -30.25 -1.27 2684.8 1762.7 19468.23

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock reached a low of ₹4727 and a high of ₹4850.05 on the current day.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited stock is ₹4,123.00, while the 52-week high price is ₹5,364.00.

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 4833.3 as against previous close of 4845.0 Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4757.95. The bid price is 4744.0 and the offer price is 4747.95. The bid quantity and offer quantity both stand at 125. The open interest is at 471,625.

Top active options for Apollo Hospital Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-97.61%) & ₹65.0 (-36.8%) respectively. Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹151.2 (+35.0%) & ₹57.55 (+337.64%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Apollo Hospitals Enterprise 4759.8 -95.65 -1.97 5362.0 4078.4 68438.62 Max Healthcare Institute 551.4 -18.6 -3.26 630.0 408.75 53536.68 Fortis Healthcare 320.35 -9.85 -2.98 352.0 245.4 24185.08 Narayana Hrudayalaya 987.0 -23.8 -2.35 1134.75 700.0 20170.41 Dr. Lal Pathlabs 2344.5 -33.0 -1.39 2684.8 1762.7 19445.42

Apollo Hospital share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 4986.95 10 Days 5011.93 20 Days 5042.56 50 Days 4984.67 100 Days 5035.86 300 Days 4717.26

Top active options for Apollo Hospital Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.0 (-84.06%) & ₹0.05 (-97.96%) respectively. Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹152.0 (+35.71%) & ₹43.0 (+49.57%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Apollo Hospital share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 9 9 Buy 11 10 10 11 Hold 1 1 1 0 Sell 2 2 2 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.36% 3 Months -1.83% 6 Months 10.19% YTD 8.54% 1 Year 10.35%

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4969.05 on last trading day On the last day, Apollo Hospital witnessed a trading volume of 5965 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹4969.05.