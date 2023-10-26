Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital closed today at 4777.95, down -1.6% from yesterday's 4855.45

26 Oct 2023
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 4855.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4777.95 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4948.5 and closed at 4969.05. The highest price reached during the day was 4967.3, while the lowest price was 4835.95. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is 69663.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5362 and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 5965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹4777.95, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹4855.45

Apollo Hospital stock closed today at 4777.95, which represents a decrease of 1.6% from the previous day's closing price of 4855.45. The net change in the stock price is -77.5 points.

26 Oct 2023, 06:18 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise4777.95-77.5-1.65362.04078.468699.59
Max Healthcare Institute549.4-20.6-3.61630.0408.7553342.5
Fortis Healthcare319.7-10.5-3.18352.0245.424136.01
Narayana Hrudayalaya986.0-24.8-2.451134.75700.020149.97
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2347.25-30.25-1.272684.81762.719468.23
26 Oct 2023, 05:48 PM IST Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock reached a low of 4727 and a high of 4850.05 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited stock is 4,123.00, while the 52-week high price is 5,364.00.

26 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 4833.3 as against previous close of 4845.0

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4757.95. The bid price is 4744.0 and the offer price is 4747.95. The bid quantity and offer quantity both stand at 125. The open interest is at 471,625.

26 Oct 2023, 03:05 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4761.65, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹4855.45

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4761.65, with a percent change of -1.93 and a net change of -93.8. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.93% and the value has decreased by 93.8.

26 Oct 2023, 02:48 PM IST Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.3 (-97.61%) & 65.0 (-36.8%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 151.2 (+35.0%) & 57.55 (+337.64%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4751.05, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹4855.45

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4751.05, which represents a decrease of 2.15% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -104.4.

26 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4750.4, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹4855.45

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 4750.4. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -105.05, indicating a decrease in value by that amount.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days4986.95
10 Days5011.93
20 Days5042.56
50 Days4984.67
100 Days5035.86
300 Days4717.26
26 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.0 (-84.06%) & 0.05 (-97.96%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 152.0 (+35.71%) & 43.0 (+49.57%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4757.75, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹4855.45

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 4757.75. There has been a 2.01% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -97.7.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 4833.3 as against previous close of 4845.0

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4750. The bid price is 4744.85, while the offer price is 4748.8. The offer quantity stands at 125, and the bid quantity is 250. The open interest for the stock is 466625.

26 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4751.95, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹4855.45

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows a price of 4751.95, with a percent change of -2.13 and a net change of -103.5. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.13% and has lost 103.5 in value.

26 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy9999
Buy11101011
Hold1110
Sell2220
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 12:05 PM IST Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.4 (-96.81%) & 0.05 (-97.96%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 144.25 (+28.79%) & 47.15 (+258.56%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4731.05, down -2.56% from yesterday's ₹4855.45

The current data shows that Apollo Hospital stock has a price of 4731.05. There has been a percent change of -2.56, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -124.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by 124.4.

26 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 4833.3 as against previous close of 4845.0

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4763.95. The bid price is 4766.0 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 4769.4 with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for Apollo Hospital is at 469750.

26 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4758.2, down -2% from yesterday's ₹4855.45

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 4758.2. There has been a percent change of -2, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -97.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 97.25.

26 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-95.92%) & 0.2 (-98.41%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 139.45 (+24.51%) & 42.3 (+47.13%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4784.85, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹4855.45

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 4784.85. There has been a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -70.6, which means that the stock has decreased by 70.6.

26 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 4833.3 as against previous close of 4845.0

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4826.75. The bid price is 4819.0, while the offer price is 4821.95. The bid quantity is 250, and the offer quantity is 125. The open interest for this stock is 503125.

26 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4814.55, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹4855.45

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 4814.55, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -40.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.84% and the net change is a decrease of 40.9. Overall, this indicates a downward movement in the stock price of Apollo Hospital.

26 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.36%
3 Months-1.83%
6 Months10.19%
YTD8.54%
1 Year10.35%
26 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4850, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹4855.45

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 4850 with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -5.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.11% and the net change is a decrease of 5.45.

26 Oct 2023, 08:26 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4969.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Apollo Hospital witnessed a trading volume of 5965 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 4969.05.

