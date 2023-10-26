Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital closed today at 4777.95, down -1.6% from yesterday's 4855.45

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4948.5 and closed at ₹4969.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4967.3, while the lowest price was ₹4835.95. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is ₹69663.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 5965 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Apollo Hospital stock closed today at ₹4777.95, which represents a decrease of 1.6% from the previous day's closing price of ₹4855.45. The net change in the stock price is -77.5 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|4777.95
|-77.5
|-1.6
|5362.0
|4078.4
|68699.59
|Max Healthcare Institute
|549.4
|-20.6
|-3.61
|630.0
|408.75
|53342.5
|Fortis Healthcare
|319.7
|-10.5
|-3.18
|352.0
|245.4
|24136.01
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|986.0
|-24.8
|-2.45
|1134.75
|700.0
|20149.97
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|2347.25
|-30.25
|-1.27
|2684.8
|1762.7
|19468.23
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock reached a low of ₹4727 and a high of ₹4850.05 on the current day.
The 52-week low price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited stock is ₹4,123.00, while the 52-week high price is ₹5,364.00.
Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4757.95. The bid price is 4744.0 and the offer price is 4747.95. The bid quantity and offer quantity both stand at 125. The open interest is at 471,625.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹4761.65, with a percent change of -1.93 and a net change of -93.8. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.93% and the value has decreased by ₹93.8.
Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-97.61%) & ₹65.0 (-36.8%) respectively.
Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹151.2 (+35.0%) & ₹57.55 (+337.64%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|4759.8
|-95.65
|-1.97
|5362.0
|4078.4
|68438.62
|Max Healthcare Institute
|551.4
|-18.6
|-3.26
|630.0
|408.75
|53536.68
|Fortis Healthcare
|320.35
|-9.85
|-2.98
|352.0
|245.4
|24185.08
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|987.0
|-23.8
|-2.35
|1134.75
|700.0
|20170.41
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|2344.5
|-33.0
|-1.39
|2684.8
|1762.7
|19445.42
The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹4751.05, which represents a decrease of 2.15% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -104.4.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock reached a low of ₹4727 and a high of ₹4850.05 in today's trading session.
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹4750.4. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -105.05, indicating a decrease in value by that amount.
Click here for Apollo Hospital Key Metrics
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|4986.95
|10 Days
|5011.93
|20 Days
|5042.56
|50 Days
|4984.67
|100 Days
|5035.86
|300 Days
|4717.26
Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.0 (-84.06%) & ₹0.05 (-97.96%) respectively.
Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹152.0 (+35.71%) & ₹43.0 (+49.57%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock reached a low of ₹4727 and a high of ₹4850.05 on the current day.
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is ₹4757.75. There has been a 2.01% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -97.7.
Click here for Apollo Hospital Board Meetings
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|4752.25
|-103.2
|-2.13
|5362.0
|4078.4
|68330.07
|Max Healthcare Institute
|550.05
|-19.95
|-3.5
|630.0
|408.75
|53405.61
|Fortis Healthcare
|317.7
|-12.5
|-3.79
|352.0
|245.4
|23985.02
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|983.3
|-27.5
|-2.72
|1134.75
|700.0
|20094.8
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|2324.6
|-52.9
|-2.23
|2684.8
|1762.7
|19280.37
Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4750. The bid price is 4744.85, while the offer price is 4748.8. The offer quantity stands at 125, and the bid quantity is 250. The open interest for the stock is 466625.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows a price of ₹4751.95, with a percent change of -2.13 and a net change of -103.5. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.13% and has lost ₹103.5 in value.
The low price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock today was ₹4727, while the high price reached ₹4850.05.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|11
|10
|10
|11
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.4 (-96.81%) & ₹0.05 (-97.96%) respectively.
Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹144.25 (+28.79%) & ₹47.15 (+258.56%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data shows that Apollo Hospital stock has a price of ₹4731.05. There has been a percent change of -2.56, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -124.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹124.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|4761.75
|-93.7
|-1.93
|5362.0
|4078.4
|68466.66
|Max Healthcare Institute
|546.0
|-24.0
|-4.21
|630.0
|408.75
|53012.39
|Fortis Healthcare
|320.4
|-9.8
|-2.97
|352.0
|245.4
|24188.86
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|987.75
|-23.05
|-2.28
|1134.75
|700.0
|20185.74
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|2325.55
|-51.95
|-2.19
|2684.8
|1762.7
|19288.25
Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4763.95. The bid price is 4766.0 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 4769.4 with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for Apollo Hospital is at 469750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock's low price today was ₹4758.2 and the high price was ₹4850.05.
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹4758.2. There has been a percent change of -2, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -97.25, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹97.25.
Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (-95.92%) & ₹0.2 (-98.41%) respectively.
Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 26 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹139.45 (+24.51%) & ₹42.3 (+47.13%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹4784.85. There has been a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -70.6, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹70.6.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|4799.3
|-56.15
|-1.16
|5362.0
|4078.4
|69006.57
|Max Healthcare Institute
|552.0
|-18.0
|-3.16
|630.0
|408.75
|53594.94
|Fortis Healthcare
|321.6
|-8.6
|-2.6
|352.0
|245.4
|24279.45
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|989.05
|-21.75
|-2.15
|1134.75
|700.0
|20212.3
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|2339.4
|-38.1
|-1.6
|2684.8
|1762.7
|19403.12
The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock had a low price of ₹4799.5 and a high price of ₹4850.05 on the current day.
Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4826.75. The bid price is 4819.0, while the offer price is 4821.95. The bid quantity is 250, and the offer quantity is 125. The open interest for this stock is 503125.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹4814.55, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -40.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.84% and the net change is a decrease of ₹40.9. Overall, this indicates a downward movement in the stock price of Apollo Hospital.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.36%
|3 Months
|-1.83%
|6 Months
|10.19%
|YTD
|8.54%
|1 Year
|10.35%
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹4850 with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -5.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.11% and the net change is a decrease of 5.45.
On the last day, Apollo Hospital witnessed a trading volume of 5965 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹4969.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!