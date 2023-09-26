Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 5095.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5037.4 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's open price was 4981.15, the close price was 4986.9, the high was 5107.55, and the low was 4978.05. The market cap was 73264.75 crore, with a 52-week high of 5362 and a 52-week low of 4078.4. The BSE volume was 4954 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:55 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5037.4, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹5095.7

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5037.4, indicating a decrease of 1.14%. The net change is -58.3, implying a decline in the stock value.

26 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.1%
3 Months-3.49%
6 Months18.04%
YTD13.83%
1 Year15.36%
26 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5095.45, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹4986.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5095.45. It has seen a percent change of 2.18, which translates to a net change of 108.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.18%, resulting in a gain of 108.55 in its price.

26 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4986.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 4954 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4986.9.

