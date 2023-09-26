Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's open price was ₹4981.15, the close price was ₹4986.9, the high was ₹5107.55, and the low was ₹4978.05. The market cap was ₹73264.75 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5362 and a 52-week low of ₹4078.4. The BSE volume was 4954 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹5037.4, indicating a decrease of 1.14%. The net change is -58.3, implying a decline in the stock value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.1%
|3 Months
|-3.49%
|6 Months
|18.04%
|YTD
|13.83%
|1 Year
|15.36%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5095.45. It has seen a percent change of 2.18, which translates to a net change of 108.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.18%, resulting in a gain of 108.55 in its price.
On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 4954 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹4986.9.
