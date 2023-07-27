Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 5213.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5151.9 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital opened at 5152.05 and closed at 5213.5. The stock reached a high of 5218.3 and a low of 5141. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is currently 74,076.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5320, while the 52-week low is 3989.1. The BSE volume for Apollo Hospital on that day was 7248 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:04 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5213.5 yesterday

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a BSE volume of 7248 shares and closed at a price of 5213.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.