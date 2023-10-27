comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital closed today at 4821.95, up 1.29% from yesterday's 4760.4
BackBack

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹4821.95, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹4760.4

27 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 4760.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4821.95 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo HospitalPremium
Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4850.05 and closed at 4855.45. The stock reached a high of 4850.05 and a low of 4727 during the day. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is 68699.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5362 and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 25614 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:48:35 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹4821.95, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹4760.4

Yesterday, the closing price of Apollo Hospital stock was 4760.4. Today, the stock closed at 4821.95, a net change of 61.55 or a percent change of 1.29. This indicates that the stock price has increased from the previous day.

27 Oct 2023, 06:17:11 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise4821.9561.551.295362.04078.469332.24
Max Healthcare Institute564.9515.552.83630.0408.7554852.29
Fortis Healthcare325.055.351.67352.0245.424539.91
Narayana Hrudayalaya1010.022.82.311134.75700.020640.44
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2376.4527.551.172684.81762.719710.41
27 Oct 2023, 05:36:02 PM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock today was 4761.15, while the high price was 4860.85.

27 Oct 2023, 03:29:30 PM IST

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 4790.25 as against previous close of 4785.45

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4825.8. The bid price is 4843.0 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 4845.2 with an offer quantity of 125. The stock has an open interest of 2264250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:04:52 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4833, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹4760.4

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4833, with a percent change of 1.53% and a net change of 72.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.53% or 72.6.

27 Oct 2023, 02:52:20 PM IST

Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 172.0 (+22.77%) & 82.0 (+20.77%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 24.2 (-42.72%) & 100.05 (-31.73%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:41:27 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise4855.094.61.995362.04078.469807.45
Max Healthcare Institute564.1514.752.68630.0408.7554774.61
Fortis Healthcare324.44.71.47352.0245.424490.84
Narayana Hrudayalaya1017.0529.853.021134.75700.020784.52
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2371.5522.650.962684.81762.719669.77
27 Oct 2023, 02:25:47 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4848.9, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹4760.4

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4848.9. There has been a 1.86% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 88.5.

27 Oct 2023, 02:23:06 PM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock's low price today was 4761.15 and its high price was 4860.85.

27 Oct 2023, 02:02:40 PM IST

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 4790.25 as against previous close of 4785.45

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4850.2. The bid price for the stock is 4865.35, with a bid quantity of 125 shares. The offer price is 4868.1, with an offer quantity of 125 shares. The open interest for Apollo Hospital is 2,258,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 01:41:11 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4848.6, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹4760.4

27 Oct 2023, 01:28:59 PM IST

Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 27 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 172.1 (+22.84%) & 81.4 (+19.88%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 27 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 25.25 (-40.24%) & 105.0 (-28.35%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:23:50 PM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock reached a low price of 4761.15 and a high price of 4860.85 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:10:31 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4850.4, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹4760.4

The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is 4850.4, which represents a 1.89% increase. The net change in the stock price is 90. Overall, this data suggests that Apollo Hospital stock has shown positive momentum and has gained value in the recent period.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 12:51:06 PM IST

Apollo Hospital Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:45:12 PM IST

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 4790.25 as against previous close of 4785.45

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4847.35. The bid price is 4863.5 and the offer price is 4866.85. The offer quantity is 125 shares and the bid quantity is also 125 shares. The open interest stands at 2253875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:30:03 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise4856.095.62.015362.04078.469821.83
Max Healthcare Institute562.913.52.46630.0408.7554653.25
Fortis Healthcare324.44.71.47352.0245.424490.84
Narayana Hrudayalaya1018.3531.153.161134.75700.020811.08
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2370.021.10.92684.81762.719656.92
27 Oct 2023, 12:28:57 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4856, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹4760.4

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 4856. There has been a 2.01% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 95.6.

27 Oct 2023, 12:16:15 PM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock reached a low of 4761.15 and a high of 4860.85 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 12:11:42 PM IST

Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 27 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 169.0 (+20.63%) & 81.6 (+20.18%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 27 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 27.3 (-35.38%) & 106.1 (-27.6%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 12:04:15 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy9999
Buy11101011
Hold1110
Sell2220
Strong Sell0000
27 Oct 2023, 12:00:12 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4840.95, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹4760.4

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4840.95, with a percent change of 1.69 and a net change of 80.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.69% or 80.55. This data indicates positive movement in the stock price of Apollo Hospital.

27 Oct 2023, 11:36:01 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise4837.276.81.615362.04078.469551.52
Max Healthcare Institute562.513.12.38630.0408.7554614.41
Fortis Healthcare323.63.91.22352.0245.424430.45
Narayana Hrudayalaya1017.730.53.091134.75700.020797.8
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2373.8524.951.062684.81762.719688.85
27 Oct 2023, 11:24:33 AM IST

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 4790.25 as against previous close of 4785.45

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4836.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 4853.85, while the offer price is 4855.9. The bid quantity stands at 375, while the offer quantity is 125. The stock has a significant open interest of 2214500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:24:16 AM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock today was 4761.15, while the high price reached 4860.85.

27 Oct 2023, 11:15:44 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4830.45, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹4760.4

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4830.45, with a percent change of 1.47 and a net change of 70.05. This means that the stock has increased by 1.47% from its previous value and has gained 70.05 points.

27 Oct 2023, 10:47:48 AM IST

Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 27 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 179.6 (+28.19%) & 88.95 (+31.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 27 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 28.35 (-32.9%) & 107.0 (-26.99%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:42:29 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise4840.079.61.675362.04078.469591.78
Max Healthcare Institute562.8513.452.45630.0408.7554648.39
Fortis Healthcare322.02.30.72352.0245.424309.65
Narayana Hrudayalaya1033.6546.454.711134.75700.021123.75
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2380.5531.651.352684.81762.719744.42
27 Oct 2023, 10:27:08 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4849.25, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹4760.4

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 4849.25, with a percent change of 1.87 and a net change of 88.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement with an increase in both price and percentage change. The net change of 88.85 suggests that the stock has gained value. Overall, the data suggests a positive trend for Apollo Hospital stock.

27 Oct 2023, 10:26:15 AM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock reached a low price of 4761.15 and a high price of 4860.45.

27 Oct 2023, 10:07:48 AM IST

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 4790.25 as against previous close of 4785.45

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4848.05. The bid price is 4863.2 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 4865.7 with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for this stock is 2207375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 09:58:40 AM IST

Apollo Hospital Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:42:41 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4777.95, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹4855.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4777.95. There has been a percent change of -1.6, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -77.5, meaning the stock price has decreased by 77.5.

27 Oct 2023, 09:37:43 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.36%
3 Months-4.22%
6 Months7.76%
YTD6.31%
1 Year8.09%
27 Oct 2023, 09:21:32 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4777.95, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹4855.45

Apollo Hospital stock currently has a price of 4777.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -77.5, suggesting a negative movement.

27 Oct 2023, 08:03:21 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4855.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Apollo Hospital saw a trading volume of 25,614 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 4,855.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App