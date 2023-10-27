Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹4821.95, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹4760.4

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4850.05 and closed at ₹4855.45. The stock reached a high of ₹4850.05 and a low of ₹4727 during the day. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is ₹68699.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 25614 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Apollo Hospitals Enterprise 4821.95 61.55 1.29 5362.0 4078.4 69332.24 Max Healthcare Institute 564.95 15.55 2.83 630.0 408.75 54852.29 Fortis Healthcare 325.05 5.35 1.67 352.0 245.4 24539.91 Narayana Hrudayalaya 1010.0 22.8 2.31 1134.75 700.0 20640.44 Dr. Lal Pathlabs 2376.45 27.55 1.17 2684.8 1762.7 19710.41

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock today was ₹4761.15, while the high price was ₹4860.85.

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 4790.25 as against previous close of 4785.45 Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4825.8. The bid price is 4843.0 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 4845.2 with an offer quantity of 125. The stock has an open interest of 2264250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Top active options for Apollo Hospital Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹172.0 (+22.77%) & ₹82.0 (+20.77%) respectively. Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹24.2 (-42.72%) & ₹100.05 (-31.73%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Apollo Hospital share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 9 9 Buy 11 10 10 11 Hold 1 1 1 0 Sell 2 2 2 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.36% 3 Months -4.22% 6 Months 7.76% YTD 6.31% 1 Year 8.09%

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4855.45 on last trading day On the last day, Apollo Hospital saw a trading volume of 25,614 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹4,855.45.