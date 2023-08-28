Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Soars on Strong Stock Market Performance

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4906 and closed at ₹4918.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4916, while the lowest price was ₹4850. The market capitalization of the company was ₹69,876.47 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹5362, and the 52-week low was ₹3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3437 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.