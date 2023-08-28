Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Soars on Strong Stock Market Performance

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4906 and closed at ₹4918.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4916, while the lowest price was ₹4850. The market capitalization of the company was ₹69,876.47 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹5362, and the 52-week low was ₹3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3437 shares.
Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4864.9, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹4859.2
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹4864.9 with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 5.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.12% and has gained 5.7 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a slight increase in price.
Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.35%
|3 Months
|1.67%
|6 Months
|8.83%
|YTD
|8.66%
|1 Year
|16.71%
Apollo Hospital Live Updates
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE
Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4859.8, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹4918.95
The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹4859.8. The percent change is -1.2, indicating a decrease in value, and the net change is -59.15, which means the stock has decreased by ₹59.15.
Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4918.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of Apollo Hospital on the BSE was 3437 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹4918.95.
