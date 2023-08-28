Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Soars on Strong Stock Market Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 4859.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4864.9 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4906 and closed at 4918.95. The highest price reached during the day was 4916, while the lowest price was 4850. The market capitalization of the company was 69,876.47 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 5362, and the 52-week low was 3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3437 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4864.9, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹4859.2

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 4864.9 with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 5.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.12% and has gained 5.7 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a slight increase in price.

28 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.35%
3 Months1.67%
6 Months8.83%
YTD8.66%
1 Year16.71%
28 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4859.8, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹4918.95

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 4859.8. The percent change is -1.2, indicating a decrease in value, and the net change is -59.15, which means the stock has decreased by 59.15.

28 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4918.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Apollo Hospital on the BSE was 3437 shares. The closing price for the day was 4918.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.