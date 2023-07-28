comScore
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stocks Soar as Optimism Takes Over

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 5212.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5221.4 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5141 and closed at 5151.9. The highest price recorded during the day was 5234.1, while the lowest price was 5141. The market capitalization of the company is 74947.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5320, and the 52-week low is 3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 5294 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:22:54 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5221.4, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹5212.45

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5221.4 with a percent change of 0.17. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.95, which means that the stock has gained 8.95 points. Overall, the data suggests that Apollo Hospital stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

28 Jul 2023, 09:07:38 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5212.45, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹5151.9

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5212.45, which represents a percent change of 1.18. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.18% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 60.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 60.55 points from its previous closing price.

28 Jul 2023, 08:02:59 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5151.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 5,294 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5,151.9.

