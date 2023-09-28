Hello User
Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 5053.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5105.05 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5053 and closed at 5053.35. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 5121.1, while the lowest price was 5021.05. The company has a market capitalization of 73,402.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5362 and its 52-week low is 4078.4. The stock had a trading volume of 10,838 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5053.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital had a BSE volume of 10,838 shares. The closing price for the stock was recorded at 5,053.35.

