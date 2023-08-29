Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's stock surges in trading

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4861.05 and closed at ₹4859.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4914.15, while the lowest price was ₹4841.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹70540.03 crore. The 52-week high for Apollo Hospital's stock is ₹5362, and the 52-week low is ₹3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2529 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that Apollo Hospital stock has a price of ₹4905.95 with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 46.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.96% and has gained 46.75 points. This could indicate positive market sentiment towards Apollo Hospital, as investors are willing to pay a higher price for the stock. However, it is important to consider other factors such as market trends and company performance before making any investment decisions.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Apollo Hospital was 2529 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹4859.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!