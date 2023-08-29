Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's stock surges in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 4859.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4905.95 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4861.05 and closed at 4859.2. The highest price reached during the day was 4914.15, while the lowest price was 4841.7. The market capitalization of the company is 70540.03 crore. The 52-week high for Apollo Hospital's stock is 5362, and the 52-week low is 3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2529 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data shows that Apollo Hospital stock has a price of 4905.95 with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 46.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.96% and has gained 46.75 points. This could indicate positive market sentiment towards Apollo Hospital, as investors are willing to pay a higher price for the stock. However, it is important to consider other factors such as market trends and company performance before making any investment decisions.

29 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4859.2 on last trading day

