Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stock Plunges Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 5103.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5026.15 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5139.95 and closed at 5103.65. The stock reached a high of 5139.95 and a low of 5000 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 72,268.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362 and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 4803 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5026.15, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹5103.65

The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is 5026.15, which represents a decrease of -1.52% or a net change of -77.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

29 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5103.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Apollo Hospital on the BSE, a total of 4803 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 5103.65.

