Wed Aug 30 2023 09:42:19
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's Stock Plunges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 30 Aug 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 4878.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4860 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo HospitalPremium
Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4910 and closed at 4904.6. The stock had a high of 4938 and a low of 4861.2. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is 70095.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362 and the 52-week low is 4078.4. On the BSE, there were 5166 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:44:07 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4860, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹4878.25

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 4860. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -18.25, which means that the stock has decreased by that amount.

30 Aug 2023, 09:33:50 AM IST

Apollo Hospital Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:32:14 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.84%
3 Months2.64%
6 Months10.83%
YTD8.95%
1 Year14.75%
30 Aug 2023, 09:05:44 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4875, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹4904.6

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 4875, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -29.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.6% and has decreased by 29.6 points in value.

30 Aug 2023, 08:14:35 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4904.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 5166. The closing price for the stock was 4904.6.

