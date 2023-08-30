Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4910 and closed at ₹4904.6. The stock had a high of ₹4938 and a low of ₹4861.2. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is ₹70095.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. On the BSE, there were 5166 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹4860. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -18.25, which means that the stock has decreased by that amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.84%
|3 Months
|2.64%
|6 Months
|10.83%
|YTD
|8.95%
|1 Year
|14.75%
The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is ₹4875, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -29.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.6% and has decreased by 29.6 points in value.
On the last day of trading for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 5166. The closing price for the stock was ₹4904.6.
