Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 4878.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4882 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4873.05 and closed at ₹4878.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4888.4 and a low of ₹4845.5. The market capitalization of the company was ₹70195.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹5362 and ₹4078.4, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 4487 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:14:29 AM IST
