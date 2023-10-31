Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stocks Plunge Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day of trading, the Apollo Hospital stock opened at ₹4897.7 and closed at ₹4829.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4897.7 and a low of ₹4781.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is ₹69,500.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. A total of 2338 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Apollo Hospital.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹4840, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -8.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2338.
