Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Soars in Trading Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : On the last day, Apollo Tyres opened at a price of ₹551.85 and closed at ₹545.3. The stock had a high of ₹555.05 and a low of ₹546.2. The market capitalization of Apollo Tyres is ₹35,140.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹552.35 and the 52-week low is ₹303. The BSE volume for the stock was 42,513 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Apollo Tyres stock is ₹559 with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 5.7. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.03% from its previous closing price and has gained 5.7 points.
