Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 07 Nov 2023

On the last trading day, Apollo Tyres opened at ₹384.45 and closed at ₹384.20. The stock's high for the day was ₹394.30, while the low was ₹384.45. The market capitalization of Apollo Tyres is ₹24,965.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹440.95, and the 52-week low is ₹269.73. The stock had a BSE volume of 229,261 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.