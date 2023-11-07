Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 07 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 2.32 %. The stock closed at 384.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 393.1 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres

On the last trading day, Apollo Tyres opened at 384.45 and closed at 384.20. The stock's high for the day was 394.30, while the low was 384.45. The market capitalization of Apollo Tyres is 24,965.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 440.95, and the 52-week low is 269.73. The stock had a BSE volume of 229,261 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Apollo Tyres Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹384.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Apollo Tyres on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 229,261. The closing price for the day was 384.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.