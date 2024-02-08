Hello User
Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Plunges in Stock Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Apollo Tyres stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 553.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 552.25 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Stock Price Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Apollo Tyres opened at 559 and closed at 553.3. The highest price reached during the day was 559, while the lowest price was 547.2. The market capitalization of the company stands at 35,073.45 crore. The 52-week high for Apollo Tyres is 555.05, while the 52-week low is 303. The BSE volume for the stock was 132,361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹552.25, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹553.3

The current data of Apollo Tyres stock shows that the price is 552.25, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased slightly in value.

08 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹553.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Apollo Tyres had a volume of 132,361 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 553.3.

