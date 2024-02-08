Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Plunges in Stock Market Trading

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Apollo Tyres opened at ₹559 and closed at ₹553.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹559, while the lowest price was ₹547.2. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹35,073.45 crore. The 52-week high for Apollo Tyres is ₹555.05, while the 52-week low is ₹303. The BSE volume for the stock was 132,361 shares.
The current data of Apollo Tyres stock shows that the price is ₹552.25, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased slightly in value.
