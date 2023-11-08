Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Apollo Tyres opened at ₹394.85 and closed at ₹393.10. The highest price reached during the day was ₹394.85, while the lowest was ₹381.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24,470.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹440.95, and the 52-week low is ₹269.73. The BSE volume for the day was 377,188 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Apollo Tyres Top active call options for Apollo Tyres at 08 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹15.4 (+172.57%) & ₹9.9 (+178.87%) respectively. Top active put options for Apollo Tyres at 08 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹390.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.7 (-68.1%) & ₹3.65 (-74.65%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Apollo Tyres share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2623.55 66.75 2.61 2644.85 1801.0 50717.73 MRF 108150.0 994.7 0.93 113379.1 81390.95 45867.93 Apollo Tyres 407.3 22.0 5.71 440.95 269.73 25867.66 Bengal & Assam Company 8160.0 -68.55 -0.83 8249.0 2820.0 9217.81 CEAT 2192.4 93.0 4.43 2640.0 1357.6 8868.28

Apollo Tyres November futures opened at 391.5 as against previous close of 384.4 Apollo Tyres is currently trading at a spot price of 404.15. The bid price is 405.3, while the offer price is 405.6. The offer quantity is 1700, and the bid quantity is also 1700. The open interest stands at 13,458,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range Apollo Tyres stock had a low price of ₹391 and a high price of ₹406 in the current day's trading session.

Apollo Tyres share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.73% 3 Months -11.11% 6 Months 0.77% YTD 18.58% 1 Year 27.86%

