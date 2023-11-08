Hello User
Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 5.66 %. The stock closed at 385.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.1 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres

On the last day, Apollo Tyres opened at 394.85 and closed at 393.10. The highest price reached during the day was 394.85, while the lowest was 381.85. The market capitalization of the company is 24,470.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 440.95, and the 52-week low is 269.73. The BSE volume for the day was 377,188 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Apollo Tyres

Top active call options for Apollo Tyres at 08 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 410.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 15.4 (+172.57%) & 9.9 (+178.87%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Tyres at 08 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 390.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.7 (-68.1%) & 3.65 (-74.65%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:38 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2623.5566.752.612644.851801.050717.73
MRF108150.0994.70.93113379.181390.9545867.93
Apollo Tyres407.322.05.71440.95269.7325867.66
Bengal & Assam Company8160.0-68.55-0.838249.02820.09217.81
CEAT2192.493.04.432640.01357.68868.28
08 Nov 2023, 10:28 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹407.1, up 5.66% from yesterday's ₹385.3

The current data for Apollo Tyres stock shows that the stock price is 407.1, which is a 5.66% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 21.8.

08 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Apollo Tyres November futures opened at 391.5 as against previous close of 384.4

Apollo Tyres is currently trading at a spot price of 404.15. The bid price is 405.3, while the offer price is 405.6. The offer quantity is 1700, and the bid quantity is also 1700. The open interest stands at 13,458,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Tyres stock had a low price of 391 and a high price of 406 in the current day's trading session.

08 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price update :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹403.1, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹385.3

Apollo Tyres stock is currently priced at 403.1, with a percent change of 4.62 and a net change of 17.8.

08 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Apollo Tyres Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.73%
3 Months-11.11%
6 Months0.77%
YTD18.58%
1 Year27.86%
08 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹393.6, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹385.3

The current data shows that Apollo Tyres stock is priced at 393.6 and has experienced a 2.15% increase in its value. This translates to a net change of 8.3 points.

08 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹393.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Apollo Tyres had a trading volume of 377,188 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 393.1.

