Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -2.45 %. The stock closed at 552.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 538.7 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Stock Price Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres opened at 559.85 and closed at 552.25 on the last day. The high for the day was 559.85, while the low was 537.3. The market cap of the company is 34212.89 crore. The 52-week high for Apollo Tyres is 559, and the 52-week low is 303. The total BSE volume for the day was 159,897 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹552.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Apollo Tyres on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 159,897. The closing price for the shares was 552.25.

