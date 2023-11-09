Hello User
Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Soars on Strong Trading Day

1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Apollo Tyres stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 6.45 %. The stock closed at 385.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410.15 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Apollo Tyres opened at 391 and closed at 385.3. The stock reached a high of 412.45 and a low of 391 during the day. The market capitalization of Apollo Tyres is 26,048.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 440.95 and the 52-week low is 269.73. The BSE volume for the day was 1,114,576 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹410.15, up 6.45% from yesterday's ₹385.3

The stock price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 6.45% or 24.85. The current price stands at 410.15.

09 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹385.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Apollo Tyres had a trading volume of 1,114,576 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 385.3.

