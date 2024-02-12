Hello User
Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -5.35 %. The stock closed at 538.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 509.9 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Stock Price Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres opened at 533.4 and closed at 538.7 for the day. The highest price reached during the day was 533.4, while the lowest price was 500. The market capitalization of Apollo Tyres is 32,383.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 559.85, and the 52-week low is 303. The BSE volume for the day was 159,911 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.52%
3 Months10.4%
6 Months28.81%
YTD12.3%
1 Year53.1%
12 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹509.9, down -5.35% from yesterday's ₹538.7

Apollo Tyres stock price is currently at 509.9 with a percent change of -5.35% and a net change of -28.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 5.35% or a decline of 28.8.

12 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹538.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Apollo Tyres on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 159,911 shares exchanged. The closing price for the stock was 538.7.

