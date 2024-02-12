Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Plunges in Trading Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres opened at ₹533.4 and closed at ₹538.7 for the day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹533.4, while the lowest price was ₹500. The market capitalization of Apollo Tyres is ₹32,383.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹559.85, and the 52-week low is ₹303. The BSE volume for the day was 159,911 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.52%
|3 Months
|10.4%
|6 Months
|28.81%
|YTD
|12.3%
|1 Year
|53.1%
Apollo Tyres stock price is currently at ₹509.9 with a percent change of -5.35% and a net change of -28.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 5.35% or a decline of ₹28.8.
On the last day of trading for Apollo Tyres on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 159,911 shares exchanged. The closing price for the stock was ₹538.7.
