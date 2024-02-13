Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Plummet in Trading Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : On the last day, Apollo Tyres' stock opened at ₹518.65 and closed at ₹509.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹521, while the lowest was ₹508.1. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹32,564.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹559.85, and the 52-week low is ₹303. A total of 121,078 shares were traded on the BSE.
Apollo Tyres is currently trading at a spot price of 509.85. The bid price is slightly lower at 510.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 510.7. The bid quantity is 1700, and the offer quantity is 3400. The stock has a high open interest of 9970500.
The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Tyres is ₹511, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -1.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.02%
|3 Months
|12.74%
|6 Months
|28.32%
|YTD
|12.91%
|1 Year
|55.46%
The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Tyres is ₹512.75 with a percent change of 0.56. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.56% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 2.85, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹2.85.
On the last day of trading, Apollo Tyres had a BSE volume of 121,078 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹509.9.
