Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 512.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 511 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Stock Price Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : On the last day, Apollo Tyres' stock opened at 518.65 and closed at 509.9. The highest price reached during the day was 521, while the lowest was 508.1. The market capitalization of the company stands at 32,564.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 559.85, and the 52-week low is 303. A total of 121,078 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:05 AM IST Apollo Tyres February futures opened at 515.95 as against previous close of 514.05

Apollo Tyres is currently trading at a spot price of 509.85. The bid price is slightly lower at 510.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 510.7. The bid quantity is 1700, and the offer quantity is 3400. The stock has a high open interest of 9970500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Apollo Tyres Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price update :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹511, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹512.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Tyres is 511, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -1.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.02%
3 Months12.74%
6 Months28.32%
YTD12.91%
1 Year55.46%
13 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹512.75, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹509.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Tyres is 512.75 with a percent change of 0.56. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.56% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 2.85, indicating that the stock price has increased by 2.85.

13 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹509.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Apollo Tyres had a BSE volume of 121,078 shares. The closing price for the stock was 509.9.

