Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Plunges on Bearish Trading Day

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres opened at ₹515.25 and closed at ₹512.75, with a high of ₹518.4 and a low of ₹504.45. The market capitalization of Apollo Tyres is ₹32,444.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹559.85 and ₹303 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 91,425 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.