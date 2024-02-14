Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Plunges on Bearish Trading Day

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres opened at ₹515.25 and closed at ₹512.75, with a high of ₹518.4 and a low of ₹504.45. The market capitalization of Apollo Tyres is ₹32,444.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹559.85 and ₹303 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 91,425 shares.
Apollo Tyres is currently trading at a spot price of 505.9. The bid price stands at 506.8, while the offer price is 507.15. The offer quantity is 3400, and the bid quantity is 1700. The open interest for Apollo Tyres is 10910600.
As of the current data, the stock price of Apollo Tyres is ₹505.6. There has been a percent change of -1.03, indicating a slight decrease, and a net change of -5.25. This means that the stock has decreased by ₹5.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.63%
|3 Months
|11.57%
|6 Months
|27.86%
|YTD
|12.5%
|1 Year
|54.43%
The current stock price of Apollo Tyres is ₹504. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.34% or ₹6.85.
On the last day of trading for Apollo Tyres on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 91,425. The closing price for the stock was ₹512.75.
