Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Plunges on Bearish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 510.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 505.6 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Stock Price Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres opened at 515.25 and closed at 512.75, with a high of 518.4 and a low of 504.45. The market capitalization of Apollo Tyres is 32,444.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 559.85 and 303 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 91,425 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Apollo Tyres February futures opened at 505.75 as against previous close of 512.2

Apollo Tyres is currently trading at a spot price of 505.9. The bid price stands at 506.8, while the offer price is 507.15. The offer quantity is 3400, and the bid quantity is 1700. The open interest for Apollo Tyres is 10910600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Apollo Tyres Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price update :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹505.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹510.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Apollo Tyres is 505.6. There has been a percent change of -1.03, indicating a slight decrease, and a net change of -5.25. This means that the stock has decreased by 5.25.

14 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.63%
3 Months11.57%
6 Months27.86%
YTD12.5%
1 Year54.43%
14 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹504, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹510.85

The current stock price of Apollo Tyres is 504. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.34% or 6.85.

14 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹512.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Apollo Tyres on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 91,425. The closing price for the stock was 512.75.

