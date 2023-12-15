Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Surges in Trading Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : On the last day, Apollo Tyres had an opening price of ₹450.9 and a closing price of ₹445.4. The stock reached a high of ₹464.15 and a low of ₹444.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹28,735.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹475.65 and the 52-week low is ₹301.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 126,676 shares.
The current stock price of Apollo Tyres is ₹458.25 with a percent change of 1.28. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.28% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 5.8, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹5.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.94%
|3 Months
|12.85%
|6 Months
|10.81%
|YTD
|39.19%
|1 Year
|41.34%
The current stock price of Apollo Tyres is ₹458.4. It has experienced a 1.32% percent change, resulting in a net change of 5.95.
On the last day of trading, Apollo Tyres had a volume of 126,676 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹445.4.
