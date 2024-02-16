Hello User
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 518.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 521.2 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Stock Price Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Apollo Tyres opened at 523.25 and closed at 518.15. The stock reached a high of 525 and a low of 517.15. The market capitalization of the company is 33,101.46 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 559.85 and a low of 303. The BSE volume for the day was 78,468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 08:17 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹518.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Apollo Tyres on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 78,468 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 518.15.

