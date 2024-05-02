Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres closed today at ₹512.3, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹509.55

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres closed at ₹494.35 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹498.05. The high for the day was ₹516.95, and the low was ₹495.2. The market cap stood at ₹32,507.64 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹559.85 and a 52-week low of ₹344.15. The BSE volume for the day was 250,340 shares traded.
Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range
Apollo Tyres stock's price fluctuated between ₹510.4 as the low and ₹518.9 as the high on the current day.
Apollo Tyres share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.99%; Futures open interest increased by 5.97%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Apollo Tyres indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Apollo Tyres share price update :Apollo Tyres closed today at ₹512.3, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹509.55
Apollo Tyres share price closed the day at ₹512.3 - a 0.54% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 518.2 , 522.8 , 526.8. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 509.6 , 505.6 , 501.0.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Apollo Tyres Live Updates
Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹513.75, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹509.55
Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹513.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹497.8 and ₹519.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹497.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 519.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Apollo Tyres share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|488.85
|10 Days
|484.07
|20 Days
|475.92
|50 Days
|494.81
|100 Days
|484.92
|300 Days
|442.26
Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Apollo Tyres share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Apollo Tyres share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 5.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|5
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres share price Today :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹513.5, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹509.55
Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹513.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹497.8 and ₹519.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹497.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 519.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Apollo Tyres share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Apollo Tyres share price update : Futures trading higher by 2.3%; Futures open interest increased by 2.6%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range
Apollo Tyres stock reached a low of ₹510.4 and a high of ₹518.9 on the current day.
Apollo Tyres share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹516.5, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹509.55
Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹516.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹497.8 and ₹519.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹497.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 519.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Apollo Tyres share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹515.8, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹509.55
Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹515.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹497.8 and ₹519.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹497.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 519.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Apollo Tyres share price live: Stock Peers
The stock price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 1.12% today, reaching ₹515.25, in line with other companies in the industry like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT, which are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.3% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|133800.55
|794.15
|0.6
|151283.4
|88137.15
|56746.69
|Balkrishna Industries
|2454.4
|26.65
|1.1
|2783.5
|2067.4
|47447.77
|Apollo Tyres
|515.25
|5.7
|1.12
|559.85
|344.15
|32723.58
|JK Tyre & Industries
|427.2
|5.15
|1.22
|554.35
|171.1
|10518.98
|CEAT
|2612.1
|48.5
|1.89
|2993.0
|1510.1
|10565.97
Apollo Tyres share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -71.30% lower than yesterday
The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 10 AM is 71.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹515, down by 1.07%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Apollo Tyres share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Apollo Tyres touched a high of 515.15 & a low of 512.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|515.75
|Support 1
|512.75
|Resistance 2
|516.95
|Support 2
|510.95
|Resistance 3
|518.75
|Support 3
|509.75
Apollo Tyres Live Updates
Apollo Tyres share price live: Stock Peers
The stock price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 0.72% today, reaching ₹513.2, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT, are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.16% and 0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|133666.4
|660.0
|0.5
|151283.4
|88137.15
|56689.79
|Balkrishna Industries
|2434.95
|7.2
|0.3
|2783.5
|2067.4
|47071.77
|Apollo Tyres
|513.2
|3.65
|0.72
|559.85
|344.15
|32593.38
|JK Tyre & Industries
|424.0
|1.95
|0.46
|554.35
|171.1
|10440.19
|CEAT
|2601.25
|37.65
|1.47
|2993.0
|1510.1
|10522.08
Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.61%; Futures open interest increased by 0.53%
An increase in the futures price and open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Apollo Tyres share price Today :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹513.8, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹509.55
Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹513.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹497.8 and ₹519.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹497.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 519.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Apollo Tyres share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 0.79% and is currently trading at ₹513.55. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres' shares have surged by 47.22% to ₹513.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.87%
|3 Months
|-8.42%
|6 Months
|33.78%
|YTD
|12.34%
|1 Year
|47.22%
Apollo Tyres share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|519.7
|Support 1
|497.8
|Resistance 2
|529.3
|Support 2
|485.5
|Resistance 3
|541.6
|Support 3
|475.9
Apollo Tyres share price Today : Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2454 k
The trading volume yesterday was 130.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 250 k.
Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹494.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹516.95 & ₹495.2 yesterday to end at ₹494.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!