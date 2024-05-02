Hello User
Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres closed today at 512.3, up 0.54% from yesterday's 509.55

LIVE UPDATES
28 min read . 05:34 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 509.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 512.3 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Stock Price Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres closed at 494.35 on the last trading day with an open price of 498.05. The high for the day was 516.95, and the low was 495.2. The market cap stood at 32,507.64 crore, with a 52-week high of 559.85 and a 52-week low of 344.15. The BSE volume for the day was 250,340 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:34 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Tyres stock's price fluctuated between 510.4 as the low and 518.9 as the high on the current day.

02 May 2024, 04:31 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.99%; Futures open interest increased by 5.97%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Apollo Tyres indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

02 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price update :Apollo Tyres closed today at ₹512.3, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹509.55

Apollo Tyres share price closed the day at 512.3 - a 0.54% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 518.2 , 522.8 , 526.8. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 509.6 , 505.6 , 501.0.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:12 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹513.75, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹509.55

Apollo Tyres share price is at 513.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 497.8 and 519.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 497.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 519.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days488.85
10 Days484.07
20 Days475.92
50 Days494.81
100 Days484.92
300 Days442.26
02 May 2024, 02:05 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹513.5, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹509.55

Apollo Tyres share price is at 513.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 497.8 and 519.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 497.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 519.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:06 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Tyres stock reached a low of 510.4 and a high of 518.9 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹516.5, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹509.55

Apollo Tyres share price is at 516.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 497.8 and 519.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 497.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 519.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹515.8, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹509.55

Apollo Tyres share price is at 515.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 497.8 and 519.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 497.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 519.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -71.30% lower than yesterday

The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 10 AM is 71.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 515, down by 1.07%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

02 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹513.8, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹509.55

Apollo Tyres share price is at 513.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 497.8 and 519.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 497.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 519.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 0.79% and is currently trading at 513.55. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres' shares have surged by 47.22% to 513.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.87%
3 Months-8.42%
6 Months33.78%
YTD12.34%
1 Year47.22%
02 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1519.7Support 1497.8
Resistance 2529.3Support 2485.5
Resistance 3541.6Support 3475.9
02 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today : Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2454 k

The trading volume yesterday was 130.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 250 k.

02 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹494.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 516.95 & 495.2 yesterday to end at 494.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

