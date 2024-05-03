Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres closed today at 503.4, down -1.87% from yesterday's 513

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : On the last day, Apollo Tyres opened at ₹514.45 and closed at ₹509.55. The high for the day was ₹518.9 and the low was ₹510.4. The market capitalization was ₹32,536.22 crore. The 52-week high was ₹559.85 and the 52-week low was ₹344.15. The BSE volume for the day was 61,631 shares traded.
Apollo Tyres stock's price fluctuated between the day's low of ₹495.1 and a high of ₹510.95.
A decrease in futures price and open interest in Apollo Tyres indicates a weakening bearish trend, possibly signaling a potential bottom or reversal in the near future.
Apollo Tyres share price closed the day at ₹503.4 - a 1.87% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 510.9 , 518.8 , 526.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 495.1 , 487.2 , 479.3.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 3 PM has increased by 1012.61% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹503.4, showing a decrease of -1.87%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze along with price in order to understand trends. A positive price change accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
The current market price of Apollo Tyres has broken the first support of ₹509.6 & second support of ₹505.6 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹501.0. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹501.0 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|488.85
|10 Days
|484.07
|20 Days
|475.92
|50 Days
|494.81
|100 Days
|484.92
|300 Days
|442.42
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 2 PM is significantly higher at 1406.86% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹501.3, showing a decrease of -2.28%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 504.07 and 496.42 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 496.42 and selling near the hourly resistance at 504.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|501.03
|Support 1
|496.18
|Resistance 2
|502.92
|Support 2
|493.22
|Resistance 3
|505.88
|Support 3
|491.33
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 8.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹498.25 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹501.0. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 1 PM today is 1880.60% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹496.25, showing a decrease of -3.27%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could be a sign of further price declines.
Apollo Tyres reached a peak of 504.25 and a bottom of 496.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 501.97 and 499.58, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|504.07
|Support 1
|496.42
|Resistance 2
|507.98
|Support 2
|492.68
|Resistance 3
|511.72
|Support 3
|488.77
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Apollo Tyres indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Apollo Tyres stock traded at a low of ₹495.25 and a high of ₹510.95 on the current day.
The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 12 AM has increased by 1356.36% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹503, a decrease of -1.95%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Apollo Tyres reached a peak of 505.8 and a low of 501.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 504.72, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 502.18 and 499.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|506.27
|Support 1
|501.97
|Resistance 2
|508.18
|Support 2
|499.58
|Resistance 3
|510.57
|Support 3
|497.67
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current market price of Apollo Tyres has broken the first support of ₹509.6 & second support of ₹505.6 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹501.0. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹501.0 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 11 AM is 405.94% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹503.4, up by -1.87%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 512.23 and 503.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 503.73 and selling near hourly resistance at 512.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|510.37
|Support 1
|504.72
|Resistance 2
|513.48
|Support 2
|502.18
|Resistance 3
|516.02
|Support 3
|499.07
The current market price of Apollo Tyres has broken the first support of ₹509.6 & second support of ₹505.6 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹501.0. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹501.0 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price dropped by 1.07% to reach ₹507.5, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT are all experiencing declines as well. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by 0.15% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|130066.65
|-3859.6
|-2.88
|151283.4
|88137.15
|55163.09
|Balkrishna Industries
|2432.65
|-27.2
|-1.11
|2783.5
|2067.4
|47027.31
|Apollo Tyres
|507.5
|-5.5
|-1.07
|559.85
|344.15
|32231.37
|JK Tyre & Industries
|417.95
|-10.95
|-2.55
|554.35
|171.1
|10291.22
|CEAT
|2519.0
|-101.7
|-3.88
|2993.0
|1510.1
|10189.38
The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 10 AM is 303.51% higher than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹508.5, showing a decrease of -0.88%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.
Apollo Tyres touched a high of 510.0 & a low of 501.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|512.23
|Support 1
|503.73
|Resistance 2
|515.37
|Support 2
|498.37
|Resistance 3
|520.73
|Support 3
|495.23
The stock price of Apollo Tyres has dropped by 1.02% today to reach ₹507.75, following the trend of its industry peers. Companies like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.51% and 0.48% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|130500.0
|-3426.25
|-2.56
|151283.4
|88137.15
|55346.88
|Balkrishna Industries
|2455.95
|-3.9
|-0.16
|2783.5
|2067.4
|47477.74
|Apollo Tyres
|507.75
|-5.25
|-1.02
|559.85
|344.15
|32247.25
|JK Tyre & Industries
|418.1
|-10.8
|-2.52
|554.35
|171.1
|10294.91
|CEAT
|2519.75
|-100.95
|-3.85
|2993.0
|1510.1
|10192.41
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Apollo Tyres indicate a potential negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
The current market price of Apollo Tyres has broken the first support of ₹509.6 & second support of ₹505.6 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹501.0. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹501.0 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The share price of Apollo Tyres has dropped by -1.76% and is currently trading at ₹503.95. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres shares have increased by 44.63% to ₹503.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22,648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.51%
|3 Months
|-7.68%
|6 Months
|32.51%
|YTD
|13.06%
|1 Year
|44.63%
The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|518.2
|Support 1
|509.6
|Resistance 2
|522.8
|Support 2
|505.6
|Resistance 3
|526.8
|Support 3
|501.0
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 5.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 36.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1486 k & BSE volume was 61 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹518.9 & ₹510.4 yesterday to end at ₹509.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
