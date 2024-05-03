Hello User
Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres closed today at 503.4, down -1.87% from yesterday's 513

LIVE UPDATES
39 min read . 05:36 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 513 per share. The stock is currently trading at 503.4 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Stock Price Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : On the last day, Apollo Tyres opened at 514.45 and closed at 509.55. The high for the day was 518.9 and the low was 510.4. The market capitalization was 32,536.22 crore. The 52-week high was 559.85 and the 52-week low was 344.15. The BSE volume for the day was 61,631 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:36 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Tyres stock's price fluctuated between the day's low of 495.1 and a high of 510.95.

03 May 2024, 04:31 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.82%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.11%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in Apollo Tyres indicates a weakening bearish trend, possibly signaling a potential bottom or reversal in the near future.

03 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed today at ₹503.4, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹513

Apollo Tyres share price closed the day at 503.4 - a 1.87% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 510.9 , 518.8 , 526.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 495.1 , 487.2 , 479.3.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:47 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 1012.61% higher than yesterday

The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 3 PM has increased by 1012.61% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 503.4, showing a decrease of -1.87%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze along with price in order to understand trends. A positive price change accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST Apollo Tyres Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:15 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹504.3, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹513

The current market price of Apollo Tyres has broken the first support of 509.6 & second support of 505.6 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 501.0. If the stock price breaks the final support of 501.0 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

03 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days488.85
10 Days484.07
20 Days475.92
50 Days494.81
100 Days484.92
300 Days442.42
03 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:45 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 1406.86% higher than yesterday

The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 2 PM is significantly higher at 1406.86% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 501.3, showing a decrease of -2.28%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:39 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 504.07 and 496.42 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 496.42 and selling near the hourly resistance at 504.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1501.03Support 1496.18
Resistance 2502.92Support 2493.22
Resistance 3505.88Support 3491.33
03 May 2024, 02:15 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 8.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹498.25, down -2.88% from yesterday's ₹513

Apollo Tyres share price is at 498.25 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 501.0. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

03 May 2024, 01:48 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 1880.60% higher than yesterday

The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 1 PM today is 1880.60% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 496.25, showing a decrease of -3.27%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could be a sign of further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres reached a peak of 504.25 and a bottom of 496.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 501.97 and 499.58, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1504.07Support 1496.42
Resistance 2507.98Support 2492.68
Resistance 3511.72Support 3488.77
03 May 2024, 01:12 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today : Futures trading lower by -3.04%; Futures open interest increased by 0.96%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Apollo Tyres indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Tyres stock traded at a low of 495.25 and a high of 510.95 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:52 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 1356.36% higher than yesterday

The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 12 AM has increased by 1356.36% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 503, a decrease of -1.95%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:40 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres reached a peak of 505.8 and a low of 501.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 504.72, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 502.18 and 499.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1506.27Support 1501.97
Resistance 2508.18Support 2499.58
Resistance 3510.57Support 3497.67
03 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Simple Moving Average

03 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price update :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹503, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹513

The current market price of Apollo Tyres has broken the first support of 509.6 & second support of 505.6 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 501.0. If the stock price breaks the final support of 501.0 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

03 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 405.94% higher than yesterday

The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 11 AM is 405.94% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 503.4, up by -1.87%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 512.23 and 503.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 503.73 and selling near hourly resistance at 512.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1510.37Support 1504.72
Resistance 2513.48Support 2502.18
Resistance 3516.02Support 3499.07
03 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹505.45, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹513

The current market price of Apollo Tyres has broken the first support of 509.6 & second support of 505.6 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 501.0. If the stock price breaks the final support of 501.0 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

03 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price dropped by 1.07% to reach 507.5, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT are all experiencing declines as well. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by 0.15% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF130066.65-3859.6-2.88151283.488137.1555163.09
Balkrishna Industries2432.65-27.2-1.112783.52067.447027.31
Apollo Tyres507.5-5.5-1.07559.85344.1532231.37
JK Tyre & Industries417.95-10.95-2.55554.35171.110291.22
CEAT2519.0-101.7-3.882993.01510.110189.38
03 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 6.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 303.51% higher than yesterday

The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 10 AM is 303.51% higher than yesterday. The price is currently at 508.5, showing a decrease of -0.88%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres touched a high of 510.0 & a low of 501.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1512.23Support 1503.73
Resistance 2515.37Support 2498.37
Resistance 3520.73Support 3495.23
03 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Apollo Tyres Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of Apollo Tyres has dropped by 1.02% today to reach 507.75, following the trend of its industry peers. Companies like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.51% and 0.48% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF130500.0-3426.25-2.56151283.488137.1555346.88
Balkrishna Industries2455.95-3.9-0.162783.52067.447477.74
Apollo Tyres507.75-5.25-1.02559.85344.1532247.25
JK Tyre & Industries418.1-10.8-2.52554.35171.110294.91
CEAT2519.75-100.95-3.852993.01510.110192.41
03 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -2.28%; Futures open interest increased by 0.77%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Apollo Tyres indicate a potential negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹502.95, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹513

The current market price of Apollo Tyres has broken the first support of 509.6 & second support of 505.6 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 501.0. If the stock price breaks the final support of 501.0 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

03 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Apollo Tyres has dropped by -1.76% and is currently trading at 503.95. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres shares have increased by 44.63% to 503.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22,648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.51%
3 Months-7.68%
6 Months32.51%
YTD13.06%
1 Year44.63%
03 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1518.2Support 1509.6
Resistance 2522.8Support 2505.6
Resistance 3526.8Support 3501.0
03 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 5.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today : Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 1547 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2421 k

The trading volume yesterday was 36.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1486 k & BSE volume was 61 k.

03 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹509.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 518.9 & 510.4 yesterday to end at 509.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

