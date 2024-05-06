Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Stock Slides as Market Declines

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Apollo Tyres opened at ₹505.55 and closed at ₹513. The stock reached a high of ₹510.95 and a low of ₹495.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹31,970.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹559.85 and the 52-week low was ₹344.15. The BSE volume for Apollo Tyres was 120,730 shares traded.
Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 484.97 and 480.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 480.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 484.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|483.47
|Support 1
|480.72
|Resistance 2
|484.98
|Support 2
|479.48
|Resistance 3
|486.22
|Support 3
|477.97
Apollo Tyres share price Today : Futures trading lower by -4.34%; Futures open interest increased by 7.29%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Apollo Tyres indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range
Apollo Tyres stock reached a low of ₹480 and a high of ₹508.45 on the current trading day.
Apollo Tyres share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -7.86% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Apollo Tyres until 12 AM is 7.86% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹482.9, a decrease of 3.93%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 488.68 and 481.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 481.63 and selling near the hourly resistance of 488.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|484.97
|Support 1
|480.27
|Resistance 2
|487.18
|Support 2
|477.78
|Resistance 3
|489.67
|Support 3
|475.57
Apollo Tyres share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|501.25
|10 Days
|488.56
|20 Days
|479.75
|50 Days
|494.67
|100 Days
|486.38
|300 Days
|443.20
Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Apollo Tyres share price update :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹483.85, down -3.74% from yesterday's ₹502.65
The current market price of Apollo Tyres has broken the first support of ₹495.1 & second support of ₹487.2 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹479.3. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹479.3 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -16.28% lower than yesterday
The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 11 AM is 16.28% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹480.9, a decrease of 4.33%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Apollo Tyres share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Apollo Tyres reached a peak of 489.9 and a low of 482.85 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 484.2 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 478.45 and 472.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|488.68
|Support 1
|481.63
|Resistance 2
|492.82
|Support 2
|478.72
|Resistance 3
|495.73
|Support 3
|474.58
Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹484.55, down -3.6% from yesterday's ₹502.65
The current market price of Apollo Tyres has broken the first support of ₹495.1 & second support of ₹487.2 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹479.3. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹479.3 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Apollo Tyres share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 12.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price dropped by 3.68% to reach ₹484.15, while its counterparts in the industry are experiencing mixed results. MRF, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT are all declining, but Balkrishna Industries is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|127335.6
|-1159.4
|-0.9
|151283.4
|88137.15
|54004.81
|Balkrishna Industries
|2449.25
|3.7
|0.15
|2783.5
|2067.4
|47348.21
|Apollo Tyres
|484.15
|-18.5
|-3.68
|559.85
|344.15
|30748.41
|JK Tyre & Industries
|410.6
|-7.05
|-1.69
|554.35
|171.1
|10110.24
|CEAT
|2517.2
|-27.4
|-1.08
|2993.0
|1510.1
|10182.1
Apollo Tyres share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -37.15% lower than yesterday
The volume of Apollo Tyres traded up to 10 AM is 37.15% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹486.2, a decrease of 3.27%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Apollo Tyres share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Apollo Tyres touched a high of 496.8 & a low of 484.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|496.25
|Support 1
|484.2
|Resistance 2
|502.55
|Support 2
|478.45
|Resistance 3
|508.3
|Support 3
|472.15
Apollo Tyres share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price fell by 2.66% to reach ₹489.3, in line with the decline seen in its industry peers like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex dropped by 0.31% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|127805.45
|-689.55
|-0.54
|151283.4
|88137.15
|54204.08
|Balkrishna Industries
|2432.05
|-13.5
|-0.55
|2783.5
|2067.4
|47015.71
|Apollo Tyres
|489.3
|-13.35
|-2.66
|559.85
|344.15
|31075.49
|JK Tyre & Industries
|411.55
|-6.1
|-1.46
|554.35
|171.1
|10133.63
|CEAT
|2492.0
|-52.6
|-2.07
|2993.0
|1510.1
|10080.16
Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.8%; Futures open interest increased by 3.36%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Apollo Tyres indicate the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may want to consider maintaining their short positions.
Apollo Tyres share price Today :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹496.25, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹502.65
Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹496.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹495.1 and ₹510.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹495.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 510.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Apollo Tyres share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Apollo Tyres has dropped by -0.53% and is currently trading at ₹500.00. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres' shares have gained 39.86%, reaching ₹500.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.65%
|3 Months
|-9.14%
|6 Months
|30.77%
|YTD
|10.68%
|1 Year
|39.86%
Apollo Tyres share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|510.9
|Support 1
|495.1
|Resistance 2
|518.8
|Support 2
|487.2
|Resistance 3
|526.7
|Support 3
|479.3
Apollo Tyres share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 7.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres share price Today : Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2461 k
The trading volume yesterday was 24.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.
Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹513 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹510.95 & ₹495.1 yesterday to end at ₹513. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
