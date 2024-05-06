Hello User
Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Stock Slides as Market Declines

LIVE UPDATES
25 min read . 01:37 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -3.74 %. The stock closed at 502.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 483.85 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Stock Price Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Apollo Tyres opened at 505.55 and closed at 513. The stock reached a high of 510.95 and a low of 495.1. The market capitalization stood at 31,970.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 559.85 and the 52-week low was 344.15. The BSE volume for Apollo Tyres was 120,730 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 484.97 and 480.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 480.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 484.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1483.47Support 1480.72
Resistance 2484.98Support 2479.48
Resistance 3486.22Support 3477.97
06 May 2024, 01:11 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today : Futures trading lower by -4.34%; Futures open interest increased by 7.29%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Apollo Tyres indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 01:04 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Tyres stock reached a low of 480 and a high of 508.45 on the current trading day.

06 May 2024, 12:46 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -7.86% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Apollo Tyres until 12 AM is 7.86% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 482.9, a decrease of 3.93%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 488.68 and 481.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 481.63 and selling near the hourly resistance of 488.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1484.97Support 1480.27
Resistance 2487.18Support 2477.78
Resistance 3489.67Support 3475.57
06 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days501.25
10 Days488.56
20 Days479.75
50 Days494.67
100 Days486.38
300 Days443.20
06 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Apollo Tyres share price update :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹483.85, down -3.74% from yesterday's ₹502.65

The current market price of Apollo Tyres has broken the first support of 495.1 & second support of 487.2 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 479.3. If the stock price breaks the final support of 479.3 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

06 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -16.28% lower than yesterday

The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 11 AM is 16.28% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 480.9, a decrease of 4.33%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres reached a peak of 489.9 and a low of 482.85 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 484.2 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 478.45 and 472.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1488.68Support 1481.63
Resistance 2492.82Support 2478.72
Resistance 3495.73Support 3474.58
06 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹484.55, down -3.6% from yesterday's ₹502.65

The current market price of Apollo Tyres has broken the first support of 495.1 & second support of 487.2 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 479.3. If the stock price breaks the final support of 479.3 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

06 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 12.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010109
    Buy4435
    Hold4446
    Sell3330
    Strong Sell2222
06 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price dropped by 3.68% to reach 484.15, while its counterparts in the industry are experiencing mixed results. MRF, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT are all declining, but Balkrishna Industries is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF127335.6-1159.4-0.9151283.488137.1554004.81
Balkrishna Industries2449.253.70.152783.52067.447348.21
Apollo Tyres484.15-18.5-3.68559.85344.1530748.41
JK Tyre & Industries410.6-7.05-1.69554.35171.110110.24
CEAT2517.2-27.4-1.082993.01510.110182.1
06 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -37.15% lower than yesterday

The volume of Apollo Tyres traded up to 10 AM is 37.15% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 486.2, a decrease of 3.27%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres touched a high of 496.8 & a low of 484.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1496.25Support 1484.2
Resistance 2502.55Support 2478.45
Resistance 3508.3Support 3472.15
06 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Apollo Tyres Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price fell by 2.66% to reach 489.3, in line with the decline seen in its industry peers like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex dropped by 0.31% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF127805.45-689.55-0.54151283.488137.1554204.08
Balkrishna Industries2432.05-13.5-0.552783.52067.447015.71
Apollo Tyres489.3-13.35-2.66559.85344.1531075.49
JK Tyre & Industries411.55-6.1-1.46554.35171.110133.63
CEAT2492.0-52.6-2.072993.01510.110080.16
06 May 2024, 09:46 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.8%; Futures open interest increased by 3.36%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Apollo Tyres indicate the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may want to consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹496.25, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹502.65

Apollo Tyres share price is at 496.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 495.1 and 510.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 495.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 510.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Apollo Tyres has dropped by -0.53% and is currently trading at 500.00. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres' shares have gained 39.86%, reaching 500.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.65%
3 Months-9.14%
6 Months30.77%
YTD10.68%
1 Year39.86%
06 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1510.9Support 1495.1
Resistance 2518.8Support 2487.2
Resistance 3526.7Support 3479.3
06 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 7.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010109
    Buy4435
    Hold4446
    Sell3330
    Strong Sell2222
06 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today : Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2461 k

The trading volume yesterday was 24.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.

06 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹513 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 510.95 & 495.1 yesterday to end at 513. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

