Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres opened at ₹508.45 and closed at ₹502.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹508.45, while the low was ₹479.40. The market capitalization stands at 30659.5 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹559.85 and ₹344.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 203,472 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 13.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 203 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹508.45 & ₹479.4 yesterday to end at ₹502.65. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!