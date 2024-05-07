Hello User
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -3.96 %. The stock closed at 502.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 482.75 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Stock Price Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres opened at 508.45 and closed at 502.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 508.45, while the low was 479.40. The market capitalization stands at 30659.5 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 559.85 and 344.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 203,472 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today : Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2545 k

The trading volume yesterday was 13.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 203 k.

07 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹502.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 508.45 & 479.4 yesterday to end at 502.65. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

