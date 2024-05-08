Hello User
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 482.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 478.9 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Stock Price Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres closed at 482.75 with a slight decrease from the opening price of 482.8. The high for the day was 486.45, while the low was 472.95. The market cap stood at 30,414.98 crore. The 52-week high and low were 559.85 and 358.63 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 98,605 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1485.37Support 1472.57
Resistance 2492.08Support 2466.48
Resistance 3498.17Support 3459.77
08 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 13.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010109
    Buy4435
    Hold4446
    Sell3330
    Strong Sell2222
08 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today : Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 1529 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2510 k

The trading volume yesterday was 39.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1431 k & BSE volume was 98 k.

08 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹482.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 486.45 & 472.95 yesterday to end at 482.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

