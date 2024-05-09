Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres opened at ₹472.85 and closed at ₹478.75 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹484.55 and a low of ₹472.85. The market capitalization of Apollo Tyres was ₹30,548.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹559.85 and the 52-week low was ₹358.63. The BSE volume for Apollo Tyres was 66,274 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 45.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1248 k & BSE volume was 66 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹484.55 & ₹472.85 yesterday to end at ₹478.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
