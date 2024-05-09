Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 478.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 481 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Stock Price Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres opened at 472.85 and closed at 478.75 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 484.55 and a low of 472.85. The market capitalization of Apollo Tyres was 30,548.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 559.85 and the 52-week low was 358.63. The BSE volume for Apollo Tyres was 66,274 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today : Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 1315 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2416 k

The trading volume yesterday was 45.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1248 k & BSE volume was 66 k.

09 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹478.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 484.55 & 472.85 yesterday to end at 478.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.