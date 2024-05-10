Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres opened at ₹482 and closed at ₹479.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹485 and the low was ₹476. The market capitalization stood at ₹30,376.88 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹559.85 and ₹358.63, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 141,807 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|482.77
|Support 1
|474.12
|Resistance 2
|488.38
|Support 2
|471.08
|Resistance 3
|491.42
|Support 3
|465.47
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 13.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 32.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1492 k & BSE volume was 141 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹485 & ₹476 yesterday to end at ₹479.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
