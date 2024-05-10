Hello User
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 479.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 478.3 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Stock Price Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres opened at 482 and closed at 479.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 485 and the low was 476. The market capitalization stood at 30,376.88 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 559.85 and 358.63, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 141,807 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1482.77Support 1474.12
Resistance 2488.38Support 2471.08
Resistance 3491.42Support 3465.47
10 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 13.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy4433
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
10 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today : Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 1634 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2419 k

The trading volume yesterday was 32.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1492 k & BSE volume was 141 k.

10 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹479.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 485 & 476 yesterday to end at 479.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

