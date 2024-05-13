Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres opened at ₹480 and closed at ₹478.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹482.85 while the low was ₹467. The market capitalization stands at 30535.65 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹559.85 and the 52-week low is ₹358.63. The BSE volume for the day was 56742 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at ₹483.00. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres shares have seen a significant gain of 30.58%, reaching ₹483.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22,055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.34%
|3 Months
|-7.1%
|6 Months
|14.82%
|YTD
|5.88%
|1 Year
|30.58%
The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|487.0
|Support 1
|470.95
|Resistance 2
|493.0
|Support 2
|460.9
|Resistance 3
|503.05
|Support 3
|454.9
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 12.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 45.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1246 k & BSE volume was 56 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹482.85 & ₹467 yesterday to end at ₹478.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
