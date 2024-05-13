Hello User
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 478.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 480.8 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Stock Price Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres opened at 480 and closed at 478.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 482.85 while the low was 467. The market capitalization stands at 30535.65 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 559.85 and the 52-week low is 358.63. The BSE volume for the day was 56742 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at 483.00. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres shares have seen a significant gain of 30.58%, reaching 483.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22,055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.34%
3 Months-7.1%
6 Months14.82%
YTD5.88%
1 Year30.58%
13 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1487.0Support 1470.95
Resistance 2493.0Support 2460.9
Resistance 3503.05Support 3454.9
13 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 12.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy4433
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
13 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today : Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 1303 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2411 k

The trading volume yesterday was 45.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1246 k & BSE volume was 56 k.

13 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹478.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 482.85 & 467 yesterday to end at 478.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

