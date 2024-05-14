Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Stock Slides in Trading Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres opened at ₹485.85 and closed at ₹481 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹485.85 and the low was ₹472.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹30,383.23 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹559.85 and a 52-week low of ₹358.63. The BSE volume for the day was 93,841 shares traded.
Apollo Tyres share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Apollo Tyres touched a high of 476.6 & a low of 472.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|477.0
|Support 1
|472.8
|Resistance 2
|478.9
|Support 2
|470.5
|Resistance 3
|481.2
|Support 3
|468.6
Apollo Tyres Live Updates
Apollo Tyres share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price dropped by 1.18% to reach ₹472.75, while its competitors are experiencing varied performance. MRF and Bengal & Assam Company are declining, whereas Balkrishna Industries and JK Tyre & Industries are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.07% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|128219.5
|-653.9
|-0.51
|151283.4
|94006.1
|54379.69
|Balkrishna Industries
|2481.0
|8.3
|0.34
|2783.5
|2105.0
|47961.99
|Apollo Tyres
|472.75
|-5.65
|-1.18
|559.85
|358.63
|30024.4
|JK Tyre & Industries
|381.7
|1.45
|0.38
|554.35
|171.1
|9398.63
|Bengal & Assam Company
|8200.0
|-70.35
|-0.85
|10388.95
|3814.9
|9262.99
Apollo Tyres share price update : Futures trading lower by -1.16%; Futures open interest increased by 1.82%
A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Apollo Tyres, indicates the possibility of a downward trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹474.05, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹478.4
Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹474.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹471.48 and ₹484.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹471.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 484.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Apollo Tyres share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Apollo Tyres has decreased by -1.25% and is currently trading at ₹472.40. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres shares have increased by 29.99% to ₹472.40. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.0%
|3 Months
|-8.97%
|6 Months
|15.02%
|YTD
|5.24%
|1 Year
|29.99%
Q4 Results Today: Airtel, Siemens, BASF India, Apollo Tyres, PVR Inox among 97 companies to post earnings on May 14
Q4 FY2024 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, Siemens, Colgate-Palmolive (India), BASF India, Apollo Tyres, and PVR Inox are among the 97 companies set to announce their financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended on March 31, 2024.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q4-results-today-airtel-siemens-basf-india-apollo-tyres-pvr-inox-among-97-companies-to-post-earnings-on-may-14-11715653477521.html
Apollo Tyres share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|484.33
|Support 1
|471.48
|Resistance 2
|491.42
|Support 2
|465.72
|Resistance 3
|497.18
|Support 3
|458.63
Apollo Tyres share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 13.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres share price Today : Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 1093 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2169 k
The trading volume yesterday was 49.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 999 k & BSE volume was 93 k.
Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹481 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹485.85 & ₹472.85 yesterday to end at ₹481. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
