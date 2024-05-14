Hello User
Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Stock Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 478.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 474.05 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Stock Price Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres opened at 485.85 and closed at 481 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 485.85 and the low was 472.85. The market capitalization stands at 30,383.23 crore, with a 52-week high of 559.85 and a 52-week low of 358.63. The BSE volume for the day was 93,841 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres touched a high of 476.6 & a low of 472.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1477.0Support 1472.8
Resistance 2478.9Support 2470.5
Resistance 3481.2Support 3468.6
14 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Apollo Tyres Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price dropped by 1.18% to reach 472.75, while its competitors are experiencing varied performance. MRF and Bengal & Assam Company are declining, whereas Balkrishna Industries and JK Tyre & Industries are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.07% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF128219.5-653.9-0.51151283.494006.154379.69
Balkrishna Industries2481.08.30.342783.52105.047961.99
Apollo Tyres472.75-5.65-1.18559.85358.6330024.4
JK Tyre & Industries381.71.450.38554.35171.19398.63
Bengal & Assam Company8200.0-70.35-0.8510388.953814.99262.99
14 May 2024, 09:46 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price update : Futures trading lower by -1.16%; Futures open interest increased by 1.82%

A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Apollo Tyres, indicates the possibility of a downward trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

14 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹474.05, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹478.4

Apollo Tyres share price is at 474.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 471.48 and 484.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 471.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 484.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Apollo Tyres has decreased by -1.25% and is currently trading at 472.40. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres shares have increased by 29.99% to 472.40. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.0%
3 Months-8.97%
6 Months15.02%
YTD5.24%
1 Year29.99%
14 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Q4 Results Today: Airtel, Siemens, BASF India, Apollo Tyres, PVR Inox among 97 companies to post earnings on May 14

Q4 FY2024 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, Siemens, Colgate-Palmolive (India), BASF India, Apollo Tyres, and PVR Inox are among the 97 companies set to announce their financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended on March 31, 2024.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q4-results-today-airtel-siemens-basf-india-apollo-tyres-pvr-inox-among-97-companies-to-post-earnings-on-may-14-11715653477521.html

14 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1484.33Support 1471.48
Resistance 2491.42Support 2465.72
Resistance 3497.18Support 3458.63
14 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 13.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy4433
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
14 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Today : Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 1093 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2169 k

The trading volume yesterday was 49.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 999 k & BSE volume was 93 k.

14 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹481 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 485.85 & 472.85 yesterday to end at 481. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

