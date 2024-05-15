Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights : Apollo Tyres closed today at 474.35, up 0.04% from yesterday's 474.15

Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights : Apollo Tyres closed at ₹478.4 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹479.35. The stock reached a high of ₹480 and a low of ₹469.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹30,113.31 crore with a 52-week high of ₹559.85 and a 52-week low of ₹358.63. The BSE volume for the day was 123,604 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres has a 4.90% MF holding & 18.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.30% in december to 4.90% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.88% in december to 18.08% in march quarter.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres reported a ROE of 13.00% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 8.77% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates project a ROE of 13.68% in the current fiscal year and 13.85% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres has shown an EPS growth of 68.40% and a revenue growth of 13.41% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 253777.20 cr, a 0.00% increase from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 2.96% and a profit growth of 13.34% in the fourth quarter.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 14.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price increased by 0.04% to reach ₹474.35, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. MRF and Bengal & Assam Company are declining, whereas Balkrishna Industries and JK Tyre & Industries are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|127350.35
|-815.85
|-0.64
|151283.4
|94006.1
|54011.07
|Balkrishna Industries
|2515.4
|27.45
|1.1
|2783.5
|2105.0
|48627.01
|Apollo Tyres
|474.35
|0.2
|0.04
|559.85
|358.63
|30126.01
|JK Tyre & Industries
|389.25
|5.4
|1.41
|554.35
|171.1
|9584.54
|Bengal & Assam Company
|8080.0
|-132.0
|-1.61
|10388.95
|3814.9
|9127.43
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres stock reached a low of ₹459.95 and a high of ₹481.95 on the current day.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price closed the day at ₹474.35 - a 0.04% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 480.4 , 487.15 , 492.8. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 468.0 , 462.35 , 455.6.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Apollo Tyres until 3 PM is 484.69% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹474.35, up by 0.04%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹474.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹468.0 and ₹480.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹468.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 480.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|479.16
|10 Days
|489.81
|20 Days
|483.72
|50 Days
|489.68
|100 Days
|487.83
|300 Days
|444.98
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Apollo Tyres until 2 PM is 567.88% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹473.4, showing a slight increase of -0.16%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 474.52 and 470.37 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, buying near the hourly support at 470.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 474.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|473.77
|Support 1
|470.67
|Resistance 2
|475.43
|Support 2
|469.23
|Resistance 3
|476.87
|Support 3
|467.57
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 14.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹472.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹468.0 and ₹480.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹468.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 480.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 1 PM is 582.17% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹472.5, showing a decrease of -0.35%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume suggests a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may indicate further price declines.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 481.47 and 463.47 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 463.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 481.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|474.52
|Support 1
|470.37
|Resistance 2
|476.28
|Support 2
|467.98
|Resistance 3
|478.67
|Support 3
|466.22
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Apollo Tyres may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may want to maintain their short positions.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres stock reached a high of ₹481.95 and a low of ₹459.95 on the current day.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 12 AM is 684.58% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹470, showing a decrease of -0.88%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres reached a peak of 481.6 and a low of 463.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders are recommended to assess potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|481.47
|Support 1
|463.47
|Resistance 2
|490.53
|Support 2
|454.53
|Resistance 3
|499.47
|Support 3
|445.47
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|479.16
|10 Days
|489.81
|20 Days
|483.72
|50 Days
|489.68
|100 Days
|487.83
|300 Days
|444.98
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹470.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹468.0 and ₹480.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹468.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 480.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 11 AM is 698.83% higher compared to yesterday, with the price currently trading at ₹466.2, showing a decrease of -1.68%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 474.13 and 459.13 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 459.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 474.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|468.32
|Support 1
|462.82
|Resistance 2
|471.43
|Support 2
|460.43
|Resistance 3
|473.82
|Support 3
|457.32
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Apollo Tyres has broken the first support of ₹468.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹462.35. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹462.35 then there can be further negative price movement.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Today, Apollo Tyres' share price dropped by 1.77% to ₹465.75, while its competitors showed mixed results. While MRF is declining, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and Bengal & Assam Company are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.07% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|127740.0
|-426.2
|-0.33
|151283.4
|94006.1
|54176.32
|Balkrishna Industries
|2489.55
|1.6
|0.06
|2783.5
|2105.0
|48127.28
|Apollo Tyres
|465.75
|-8.4
|-1.77
|559.85
|358.63
|29579.83
|JK Tyre & Industries
|387.65
|3.8
|0.99
|554.35
|171.1
|9545.14
|Bengal & Assam Company
|8240.0
|28.0
|0.34
|10388.95
|3814.9
|9308.18
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 16.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 10 AM is 1031.69% higher than yesterday's volume. The price is trading at ₹467.05, showing a decrease of -1.5%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres touched a high of 478.6 & a low of 463.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|474.13
|Support 1
|459.13
|Resistance 2
|483.87
|Support 2
|453.87
|Resistance 3
|489.13
|Support 3
|444.13
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price dropped by 1.4% to reach ₹467.5, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. MRF is declining, whereas Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and Bengal & Assam Company are all showing positive growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.22% and 0.19% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|128100.0
|-66.2
|-0.05
|151283.4
|94006.1
|54329.0
|Balkrishna Industries
|2499.05
|11.1
|0.45
|2783.5
|2105.0
|48310.93
|Apollo Tyres
|467.5
|-6.65
|-1.4
|559.85
|358.63
|29690.97
|JK Tyre & Industries
|386.45
|2.6
|0.68
|554.35
|171.1
|9515.59
|Bengal & Assam Company
|8250.15
|38.15
|0.46
|10388.95
|3814.9
|9319.64
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Apollo Tyres indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹474 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹468.0 and ₹480.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹468.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 480.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres' stock price has dropped by -0.27% today, currently trading at ₹472.85. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres' stock has increased by 30.81% to ₹472.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22,255.60 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.88%
|3 Months
|-9.14%
|6 Months
|14.13%
|YTD
|4.43%
|1 Year
|30.81%
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|480.4
|Support 1
|468.0
|Resistance 2
|487.15
|Support 2
|462.35
|Resistance 3
|492.8
|Support 3
|455.6
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 14.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1964 k & BSE volume was 123 k.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹480 & ₹469.1 yesterday to end at ₹478.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!