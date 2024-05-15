Hello User
Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights : Apollo Tyres closed today at 474.35, up 0.04% from yesterday's 474.15

51 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights : Apollo Tyres stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 474.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 474.35 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights

Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights : Apollo Tyres closed at 478.4 on the last trading day, with an open price of 479.35. The stock reached a high of 480 and a low of 469.1. The market capitalization stood at 30,113.31 crore with a 52-week high of 559.85 and a 52-week low of 358.63. The BSE volume for the day was 123,604 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres has a 4.90% MF holding & 18.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.30% in december to 4.90% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.88% in december to 18.08% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:31 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres reported a ROE of 13.00% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 8.77% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates project a ROE of 13.68% in the current fiscal year and 13.85% in the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:06 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres has shown an EPS growth of 68.40% and a revenue growth of 13.41% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 253777.20 cr, a 0.00% increase from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 2.96% and a profit growth of 13.34% in the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:31 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 14.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy4433
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
15 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price increased by 0.04% to reach 474.35, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. MRF and Bengal & Assam Company are declining, whereas Balkrishna Industries and JK Tyre & Industries are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF127350.35-815.85-0.64151283.494006.154011.07
Balkrishna Industries2515.427.451.12783.52105.048627.01
Apollo Tyres474.350.20.04559.85358.6330126.01
JK Tyre & Industries389.255.41.41554.35171.19584.54
Bengal & Assam Company8080.0-132.0-1.6110388.953814.99127.43
15 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres stock reached a low of 459.95 and a high of 481.95 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 04:39 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 1.82%

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres closed today at ₹474.35, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹474.15

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price closed the day at 474.35 - a 0.04% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 480.4 , 487.15 , 492.8. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 468.0 , 462.35 , 455.6.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 484.69% higher than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Apollo Tyres until 3 PM is 484.69% higher than yesterday, with the price at 474.35, up by 0.04%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:21 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹474.3, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹474.15

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price is at 474.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 468.0 and 480.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 468.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 480.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days479.16
10 Days489.81
20 Days483.72
50 Days489.68
100 Days487.83
300 Days444.98
15 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:49 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 567.88% higher than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Apollo Tyres until 2 PM is 567.88% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 473.4, showing a slight increase of -0.16%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 02:43 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 474.52 and 470.37 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, buying near the hourly support at 470.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 474.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1473.77Support 1470.67
Resistance 2475.43Support 2469.23
Resistance 3476.87Support 3467.57
15 May 2024, 02:17 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 14.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy4433
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
15 May 2024, 02:02 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹472.85, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹474.15

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price is at 472.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 468.0 and 480.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 468.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 480.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 582.17% higher than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 1 PM is 582.17% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 472.5, showing a decrease of -0.35%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume suggests a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may indicate further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 481.47 and 463.47 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 463.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 481.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1474.52Support 1470.37
Resistance 2476.28Support 2467.98
Resistance 3478.67Support 3466.22
15 May 2024, 01:12 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.57%; Futures open interest increased by 0.38%

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Apollo Tyres may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may want to maintain their short positions.

15 May 2024, 01:09 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres stock reached a high of 481.95 and a low of 459.95 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 684.58% higher than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 12 AM is 684.58% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 470, showing a decrease of -0.88%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres reached a peak of 481.6 and a low of 463.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders are recommended to assess potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1481.47Support 1463.47
Resistance 2490.53Support 2454.53
Resistance 3499.47Support 3445.47
15 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days479.16
10 Days489.81
20 Days483.72
50 Days489.68
100 Days487.83
300 Days444.98
15 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹470.8, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹474.15

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres share price is at 470.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 468.0 and 480.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 468.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 480.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:55 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 698.83% higher than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 11 AM is 698.83% higher compared to yesterday, with the price currently trading at 466.2, showing a decrease of -1.68%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:34 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 474.13 and 459.13 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 459.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 474.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1468.32Support 1462.82
Resistance 2471.43Support 2460.43
Resistance 3473.82Support 3457.32
15 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹466.15, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹474.15

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Apollo Tyres has broken the first support of 468.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 462.35. If the stock price breaks the second support of 462.35 then there can be further negative price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Today, Apollo Tyres' share price dropped by 1.77% to 465.75, while its competitors showed mixed results. While MRF is declining, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and Bengal & Assam Company are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.07% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF127740.0-426.2-0.33151283.494006.154176.32
Balkrishna Industries2489.551.60.062783.52105.048127.28
Apollo Tyres465.75-8.4-1.77559.85358.6329579.83
JK Tyre & Industries387.653.80.99554.35171.19545.14
Bengal & Assam Company8240.028.00.3410388.953814.99308.18
15 May 2024, 11:05 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 16.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy4433
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
15 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 1031.69% higher than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 10 AM is 1031.69% higher than yesterday's volume. The price is trading at 467.05, showing a decrease of -1.5%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres touched a high of 478.6 & a low of 463.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1474.13Support 1459.13
Resistance 2483.87Support 2453.87
Resistance 3489.13Support 3444.13
15 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price dropped by 1.4% to reach 467.5, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. MRF is declining, whereas Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and Bengal & Assam Company are all showing positive growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.22% and 0.19% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF128100.0-66.2-0.05151283.494006.154329.0
Balkrishna Industries2499.0511.10.452783.52105.048310.93
Apollo Tyres467.5-6.65-1.4559.85358.6329690.97
JK Tyre & Industries386.452.60.68554.35171.19515.59
Bengal & Assam Company8250.1538.150.4610388.953814.99319.64
15 May 2024, 09:47 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.76%; Futures open interest increased by 0.15%

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Apollo Tyres indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹474, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹474.15

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres share price is at 474 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 468.0 and 480.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 468.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 480.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres' stock price has dropped by -0.27% today, currently trading at 472.85. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres' stock has increased by 30.81% to 472.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22,255.60 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.88%
3 Months-9.14%
6 Months14.13%
YTD4.43%
1 Year30.81%
15 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1480.4Support 1468.0
Resistance 2487.15Support 2462.35
Resistance 3492.8Support 3455.6
15 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 14.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy4433
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
15 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2173 k

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1964 k & BSE volume was 123 k.

15 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres closed at ₹478.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 480 & 469.1 yesterday to end at 478.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

