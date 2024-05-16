Active Stocks
Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights : Apollo Tyres closed today at ₹489.3, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹474.05

52 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights : Apollo Tyres stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 3.22 %. The stock closed at 474.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 489.3 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights Premium
Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights

Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Apollo Tyres opened at 460.55 and closed at 474.15. The stock reached a high of 481.95 and a low of 459.95. The market capitalization stood at 30,125.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 559.85 and 358.63 respectively. The BSE volume for Apollo Tyres was 310,615 shares traded.

16 May 2024, 08:02:44 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres has a 4.90% MF holding & 18.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.30% in december to 4.90% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.88% in december to 18.08% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:33:50 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres reported a ROE of 13.00% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment for the last fiscal year was 8.77%. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year will be 13.68% and 13.85% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:07:05 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres has shown an EPS growth of 68.40% and a revenue growth of 13.41% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 253777.20 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 2.96% and a profit growth of 13.34% in the upcoming quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:37:43 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 10.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 06:06:55 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price has risen by 3.22% to reach 489.3, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and Bengal & Assam Company. In addition, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF129000.01583.11.24151283.494006.154710.71
Balkrishna Industries2589.974.52.962783.52105.050067.22
Apollo Tyres489.315.253.22559.85358.6331075.44
JK Tyre & Industries397.758.42.16554.35171.19793.83
Bengal & Assam Company8200.0116.01.4310388.953814.99262.99
16 May 2024, 05:37:02 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres stock's price ranged from a low of 481.9 to a high of 508.1 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 04:36:01 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.61%; Futures open interest increased by 4.67%

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:51:59 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 31.75% higher than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Apollo Tyres until 3 PM has increased by 31.75% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 489.3, up by 3.22%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:51:21 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres closed today at ₹489.3, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹474.05

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price closed the day at 489.3 - a 3.22% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 504.48 , 521.02 , 533.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 475.23 , 462.52 , 445.98.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:37:06 PM IST

16 May 2024, 03:18:47 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹488.3, up 3.01% from yesterday's ₹474.05

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of 483.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 494.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 494.35 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 02:59:57 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:59:28 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days478.24
10 Days487.79
20 Days483.94
50 Days488.84
100 Days488.07
300 Days445.26
16 May 2024, 02:51:32 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 32.13% higher than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 2 PM is 32.13% higher than yesterday, with the price at 486.55, up by 2.64%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:40:44 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres reached a peak of 489.05 and a low of 482.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels at 485.78 and 484.62, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1488.23Support 1481.18
Resistance 2492.17Support 2478.07
Resistance 3495.28Support 3474.13
16 May 2024, 02:18:14 PM IST

16 May 2024, 02:06:50 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹486, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹474.05

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of 483.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 494.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 494.35 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 01:50:49 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 34.83% higher than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 1 PM has increased by 34.83% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 486.45, up by 2.62%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:33:47 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 492.83 and 485.53 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 485.53 and selling near hourly resistance at 492.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1489.28Support 1485.78
Resistance 2491.62Support 2484.62
Resistance 3492.78Support 3482.28
16 May 2024, 01:13:41 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.63%; Futures open interest increased by 6.07%

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Apollo Tyres indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 01:08:59 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres stock opened at 482.1 and reached a high of 508.1. It fluctuated between these two prices throughout the day.

16 May 2024, 12:50:07 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 44.93% higher than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 12 AM has increased by 44.93% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 488.65, up by 3.08%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:42:37 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 499.4 and 480.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 480.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 499.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1492.83Support 1485.53
Resistance 2496.67Support 2482.07
Resistance 3500.13Support 3478.23
16 May 2024, 12:28:42 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:27:10 PM IST

16 May 2024, 12:19:28 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹489.95, up 3.35% from yesterday's ₹474.05

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of 483.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 494.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 494.35 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:50:42 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 65.73% higher than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Apollo Tyres until 11 AM has increased by 65.73% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 491.35, showing a 3.65% increase. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing market trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:38:40 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres reached a high of 503.7 and a low of 485.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1499.4Support 1480.7
Resistance 2510.9Support 2473.5
Resistance 3518.1Support 3462.0
16 May 2024, 11:29:33 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹487.9, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹474.05

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of 483.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 494.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 494.35 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:10:59 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price has surged by 3.15% to reach 489, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and Bengal & Assam Company are also experiencing growth. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by -0.19% and -0.22% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF127800.0383.10.3151283.494006.154201.77
Balkrishna Industries2525.159.750.392783.52105.048815.49
Apollo Tyres489.014.953.15559.85358.6331056.39
JK Tyre & Industries395.856.51.67554.35171.19747.05
Bengal & Assam Company8125.1541.150.5110388.953814.99178.44
16 May 2024, 11:05:32 AM IST

16 May 2024, 10:45:46 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 26.47% higher than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 10 AM has increased by 26.47% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 497.35, up by 4.92%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:37:55 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres touched a high of 506.6 & a low of 500.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1506.3Support 1499.7
Resistance 2509.75Support 2496.55
Resistance 3512.9Support 3493.1
16 May 2024, 10:14:55 AM IST

16 May 2024, 09:53:02 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price has increased by 6.33% to reach 504.05 in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and Bengal & Assam Company, are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have seen a slight increase of 0.27% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF128477.61060.70.83151283.494006.154489.15
Balkrishna Industries2532.116.70.662783.52105.048949.85
Apollo Tyres504.0530.06.33559.85358.6332012.22
JK Tyre & Industries403.814.453.71554.35171.19942.8
Bengal & Assam Company8137.053.00.6610388.953814.99191.82
16 May 2024, 09:46:00 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 6.41%; Futures open interest increased by 6.41%

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Apollo Tyres indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:31:36 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹504.25, up 6.37% from yesterday's ₹474.05

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of 483.9 & second resistance of 494.35 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 506.8. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 506.8 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 09:24:33 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 6.00% and is currently trading at 502.50. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres' shares have risen by 29.72% to 502.50. In comparison, the Nifty index has increased by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.06%
3 Months-9.93%
6 Months10.69%
YTD4.42%
1 Year29.72%
16 May 2024, 08:45:02 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1483.9Support 1461.0
Resistance 2494.35Support 2448.55
Resistance 3506.8Support 3438.1
16 May 2024, 08:36:36 AM IST

16 May 2024, 08:16:06 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2790 k

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 337.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 310 k.

16 May 2024, 08:04:53 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres closed at ₹474.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 481.95 & 459.95 yesterday to end at 474.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

