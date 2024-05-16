Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights : Apollo Tyres closed today at 489.3, up 3.22% from yesterday's 474.05

Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Apollo Tyres opened at ₹460.55 and closed at ₹474.15. The stock reached a high of ₹481.95 and a low of ₹459.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹30,125.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹559.85 and ₹358.63 respectively. The BSE volume for Apollo Tyres was 310,615 shares traded.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres has a 4.90% MF holding & 18.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.30% in december to 4.90% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.88% in december to 18.08% in march quarter.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres reported a ROE of 13.00% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment for the last fiscal year was 8.77%. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year will be 13.68% and 13.85% respectively.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres has shown an EPS growth of 68.40% and a revenue growth of 13.41% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 253777.20 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 2.96% and a profit growth of 13.34% in the upcoming quarter.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 10.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price has risen by 3.22% to reach ₹489.3, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and Bengal & Assam Company. In addition, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|129000.0
|1583.1
|1.24
|151283.4
|94006.1
|54710.71
|Balkrishna Industries
|2589.9
|74.5
|2.96
|2783.5
|2105.0
|50067.22
|Apollo Tyres
|489.3
|15.25
|3.22
|559.85
|358.63
|31075.44
|JK Tyre & Industries
|397.75
|8.4
|2.16
|554.35
|171.1
|9793.83
|Bengal & Assam Company
|8200.0
|116.0
|1.43
|10388.95
|3814.9
|9262.99
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres stock's price ranged from a low of ₹481.9 to a high of ₹508.1 on the current day.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Apollo Tyres until 3 PM has increased by 31.75% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹489.3, up by 3.22%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price closed the day at ₹489.3 - a 3.22% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 504.48 , 521.02 , 533.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 475.23 , 462.52 , 445.98.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of ₹483.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹494.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹494.35 then there can be further positive price movement.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|478.24
|10 Days
|487.79
|20 Days
|483.94
|50 Days
|488.84
|100 Days
|488.07
|300 Days
|445.26
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 2 PM is 32.13% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹486.55, up by 2.64%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres reached a peak of 489.05 and a low of 482.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels at 485.78 and 484.62, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|488.23
|Support 1
|481.18
|Resistance 2
|492.17
|Support 2
|478.07
|Resistance 3
|495.28
|Support 3
|474.13
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of ₹483.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹494.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹494.35 then there can be further positive price movement.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 1 PM has increased by 34.83% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹486.45, up by 2.62%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 492.83 and 485.53 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 485.53 and selling near hourly resistance at 492.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|489.28
|Support 1
|485.78
|Resistance 2
|491.62
|Support 2
|484.62
|Resistance 3
|492.78
|Support 3
|482.28
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Apollo Tyres indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres stock opened at ₹482.1 and reached a high of ₹508.1. It fluctuated between these two prices throughout the day.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 12 AM has increased by 44.93% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹488.65, up by 3.08%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 499.4 and 480.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 480.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 499.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|492.83
|Support 1
|485.53
|Resistance 2
|496.67
|Support 2
|482.07
|Resistance 3
|500.13
|Support 3
|478.23
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|478.24
|10 Days
|487.79
|20 Days
|483.94
|50 Days
|488.84
|100 Days
|488.07
|300 Days
|445.26
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of ₹483.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹494.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹494.35 then there can be further positive price movement.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Apollo Tyres until 11 AM has increased by 65.73% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹491.35, showing a 3.65% increase. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing market trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres reached a high of 503.7 and a low of 485.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|499.4
|Support 1
|480.7
|Resistance 2
|510.9
|Support 2
|473.5
|Resistance 3
|518.1
|Support 3
|462.0
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of ₹483.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹494.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹494.35 then there can be further positive price movement.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price has surged by 3.15% to reach ₹489, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and Bengal & Assam Company are also experiencing growth. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by -0.19% and -0.22% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|127800.0
|383.1
|0.3
|151283.4
|94006.1
|54201.77
|Balkrishna Industries
|2525.15
|9.75
|0.39
|2783.5
|2105.0
|48815.49
|Apollo Tyres
|489.0
|14.95
|3.15
|559.85
|358.63
|31056.39
|JK Tyre & Industries
|395.85
|6.5
|1.67
|554.35
|171.1
|9747.05
|Bengal & Assam Company
|8125.15
|41.15
|0.51
|10388.95
|3814.9
|9178.44
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 10 AM has increased by 26.47% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹497.35, up by 4.92%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres touched a high of 506.6 & a low of 500.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|506.3
|Support 1
|499.7
|Resistance 2
|509.75
|Support 2
|496.55
|Resistance 3
|512.9
|Support 3
|493.1
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price has increased by 6.33% to reach ₹504.05 in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and Bengal & Assam Company, are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have seen a slight increase of 0.27% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|128477.6
|1060.7
|0.83
|151283.4
|94006.1
|54489.15
|Balkrishna Industries
|2532.1
|16.7
|0.66
|2783.5
|2105.0
|48949.85
|Apollo Tyres
|504.05
|30.0
|6.33
|559.85
|358.63
|32012.22
|JK Tyre & Industries
|403.8
|14.45
|3.71
|554.35
|171.1
|9942.8
|Bengal & Assam Company
|8137.0
|53.0
|0.66
|10388.95
|3814.9
|9191.82
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Apollo Tyres indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of ₹483.9 & second resistance of ₹494.35 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹506.8. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹506.8 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 6.00% and is currently trading at ₹502.50. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres' shares have risen by 29.72% to ₹502.50. In comparison, the Nifty index has increased by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.06%
|3 Months
|-9.93%
|6 Months
|10.69%
|YTD
|4.42%
|1 Year
|29.72%
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|483.9
|Support 1
|461.0
|Resistance 2
|494.35
|Support 2
|448.55
|Resistance 3
|506.8
|Support 3
|438.1
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 337.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 310 k.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹481.95 & ₹459.95 yesterday to end at ₹474.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
