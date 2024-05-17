Active Stocks
Fri May 17 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.25 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.35 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 817.85 0.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.40 1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,464.90 0.33%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights : Apollo Tyres closed today at 489.45, up 0.29% from yesterday's 488.05
BackBack

Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights : Apollo Tyres closed today at ₹489.45, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹488.05

50 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights : Apollo Tyres stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 488.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 489.45 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights Premium
Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights

Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Apollo Tyres opened at 482.95 and closed at 474.05. The high for the day was 508.1 and the low was 481.9. The market capitalization stood at 31,075.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were 559.85 and 358.63 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 505,149 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:02:46 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres has a 4.90% MF holding & 18.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.30% in december to 4.90% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.88% in december to 18.08% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:36:25 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 13.00% in the most recent fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 8.77% in the last fiscal year. Analysts forecast that the ROE will be 13.68% in the current fiscal year and 13.85% in the upcoming fiscal year.

17 May 2024, 07:10:40 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres has shown an EPS growth of 68.40% and a revenue growth of 13.41% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 253777.20 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a 2.96% growth in revenue and a 13.34% growth in profit for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:34:26 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 10.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy5433
    Hold4445
    Sell2333
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 06:07:25 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Today, Apollo Tyres saw a 0.29% increase in its share price, reaching 489.45, while its peers showed mixed performance. While MRF is declining, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT are all experiencing increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF128501.0-432.5-0.34151283.494006.154499.07
Balkrishna Industries2647.055.652.152783.52105.051171.06
Apollo Tyres489.451.40.29559.85358.6331084.97
JK Tyre & Industries398.752.050.52554.35171.19818.46
CEAT2391.2115.35.072993.01765.659672.43
17 May 2024, 05:30:06 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres stock's price fluctuated between a low of 486.3 and a high of 500.9 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 04:32:25 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 10.4%

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates potential positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 03:53:03 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres closed today at ₹489.45, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹488.05

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price closed the day at 489.45 - a 0.29% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 498.6 , 507.4 , 513.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 483.5 , 477.2 , 468.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:45:36 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -76.04% lower than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 3 PM is down by 76.04% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 490.5, a decrease of 0.5%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze market trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:36:35 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:20:20 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹489.1, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹488.05

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price is at 489.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 475.23 and 504.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 475.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 504.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:01:09 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days477.18
10 Days484.24
20 Days484.15
50 Days487.86
100 Days488.36
300 Days445.54
17 May 2024, 02:57:46 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:48:05 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -77.98% lower than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume of Apollo Tyres is down by 77.98% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 490.45, a decrease of 0.49%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:37:48 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres reached a peak of 490.5 and a low of 488.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 490.2 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1491.0Support 1488.5
Resistance 2492.0Support 2487.0
Resistance 3493.5Support 3486.0
17 May 2024, 02:17:18 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 10.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy5433
    Hold4445
    Sell2333
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 02:03:07 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹489.5, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹488.05

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price is at 489.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 475.23 and 504.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 475.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 504.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:54:16 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -78.22% lower than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 1 PM is down by 78.22% compared to yesterday, with the price at 489.05, a decrease of 0.2%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:39:45 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 491.03 and 488.38 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 488.38 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 491.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1490.2Support 1486.4
Resistance 2492.05Support 2484.45
Resistance 3494.0Support 3482.6
17 May 2024, 01:16:04 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 5.53%

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates the possibility of negative price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions in the coming days.

17 May 2024, 01:09:39 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres stock opened at 486.3 and reached a high of 500.9 before closing at 498.7 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:50:38 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -79.77% lower than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 12 AM is down by 79.77% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 489.5, reflecting a decrease of 0.3%. Both volume and price are key factors to analyze trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further declines.

17 May 2024, 12:38:22 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 495.48 and 486.18 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 486.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 495.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1491.03Support 1488.38
Resistance 2492.42Support 2487.12
Resistance 3493.68Support 3485.73
17 May 2024, 12:28:11 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:21:43 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days477.18
10 Days484.24
20 Days484.15
50 Days487.86
100 Days488.36
300 Days445.54
17 May 2024, 12:17:57 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹490, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹488.05

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres share price is at 490 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 475.23 and 504.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 475.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 504.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:47:13 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -80.27% lower than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 11 AM is down by 80.27% compared to yesterday, with the price at 489.8, a decrease of 0.36%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:39:07 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres reached a peak of 497.05 and a low of 487.75 in the last trading hour. The stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 493.77 and 491.28, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders holding long positions may consider closing them, while new investors could assess the potential for a turnaround if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1495.48Support 1486.18
Resistance 2500.92Support 2482.32
Resistance 3504.78Support 3476.88
17 May 2024, 11:31:12 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹490.3, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹488.05

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price is at 490.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 475.23 and 504.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 475.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 504.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:15:50 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price has increased by 0.75% to reach 491.7, following the positive trend of its industry peers. MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT are also experiencing growth in their stock prices. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.25% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF129000.066.50.05151283.494006.154710.71
Balkrishna Industries2645.053.652.072783.52105.051132.4
Apollo Tyres491.73.650.75559.85358.6331227.87
JK Tyre & Industries399.02.30.58554.35171.19824.61
CEAT2343.267.32.962993.01765.659478.27
17 May 2024, 11:06:41 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 10.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy5433
    Hold4445
    Sell2333
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 10:46:27 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -81.02% lower than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 10 AM is 81.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 496.9, down by 1.81%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:39:36 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres touched a high of 500.9 & a low of 494.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1499.82Support 1493.77
Resistance 2503.38Support 2491.28
Resistance 3505.87Support 3487.72
17 May 2024, 10:14:23 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:52:21 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Today, Apollo Tyres saw a 2.22% increase in its share price, reaching 498.9. Among its peers, MRF is experiencing a decline, while Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT are all on an upward trend. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF128587.0-346.5-0.27151283.494006.154535.55
Balkrishna Industries2611.219.850.772783.52105.050478.98
Apollo Tyres498.910.852.22559.85358.6331685.14
JK Tyre & Industries399.12.40.6554.35171.19827.07
CEAT2305.2529.351.292993.01765.659324.76
17 May 2024, 09:45:59 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.06%; Futures open interest increased by 0.98%

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: An increase in the futures price and open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates a potential for upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 09:40:15 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹496.55, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹474.05

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres share price is at 496.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 475.23 and 504.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 475.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 504.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:23:36 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The share price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 1.63% and is currently trading at 496.00. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres shares have seen a significant gain of 32.41%, reaching 496.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.01%
3 Months-8.28%
6 Months14.09%
YTD7.51%
1 Year32.41%
17 May 2024, 08:49:53 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1504.48Support 1475.23
Resistance 2521.02Support 2462.52
Resistance 3533.73Support 3445.98
17 May 2024, 08:37:13 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 10.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy5433
    Hold4445
    Sell2333
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 08:19:51 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3582 k

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 348.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 505 k.

17 May 2024, 08:00:13 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres closed at ₹474.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 508.1 & 481.9 yesterday to end at 474.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue