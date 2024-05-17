Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights : Apollo Tyres closed today at ₹489.45, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹488.05

Apollo Tyres Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Apollo Tyres opened at ₹482.95 and closed at ₹474.05. The high for the day was ₹508.1 and the low was ₹481.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹31,075.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹559.85 and ₹358.63 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 505,149 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres has a 4.90% MF holding & 18.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.30% in december to 4.90% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.88% in december to 18.08% in march quarter.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 13.00% in the most recent fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 8.77% in the last fiscal year. Analysts forecast that the ROE will be 13.68% in the current fiscal year and 13.85% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres has shown an EPS growth of 68.40% and a revenue growth of 13.41% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 253777.20 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a 2.96% growth in revenue and a 13.34% growth in profit for the fourth quarter.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 10.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Today, Apollo Tyres saw a 0.29% increase in its share price, reaching ₹489.45, while its peers showed mixed performance. While MRF is declining, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT are all experiencing increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|128501.0
|-432.5
|-0.34
|151283.4
|94006.1
|54499.07
|Balkrishna Industries
|2647.0
|55.65
|2.15
|2783.5
|2105.0
|51171.06
|Apollo Tyres
|489.45
|1.4
|0.29
|559.85
|358.63
|31084.97
|JK Tyre & Industries
|398.75
|2.05
|0.52
|554.35
|171.1
|9818.46
|CEAT
|2391.2
|115.3
|5.07
|2993.0
|1765.65
|9672.43
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹486.3 and a high of ₹500.9 on the current day.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 10.4%
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates potential positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres closed today at ₹489.45, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹488.05
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price closed the day at ₹489.45 - a 0.29% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 498.6 , 507.4 , 513.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 483.5 , 477.2 , 468.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -76.04% lower than yesterday
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 3 PM is down by 76.04% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹490.5, a decrease of 0.5%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze market trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live:
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹489.1, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹488.05
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹489.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹475.23 and ₹504.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹475.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 504.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|477.18
|10 Days
|484.24
|20 Days
|484.15
|50 Days
|487.86
|100 Days
|488.36
|300 Days
|445.54
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -77.98% lower than yesterday
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume of Apollo Tyres is down by 77.98% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹490.45, a decrease of 0.49%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres reached a peak of 490.5 and a low of 488.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 490.2 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|491.0
|Support 1
|488.5
|Resistance 2
|492.0
|Support 2
|487.0
|Resistance 3
|493.5
|Support 3
|486.0
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 10.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹489.5, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹488.05
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹489.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹475.23 and ₹504.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹475.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 504.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -78.22% lower than yesterday
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 1 PM is down by 78.22% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹489.05, a decrease of 0.2%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 491.03 and 488.38 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 488.38 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 491.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|490.2
|Support 1
|486.4
|Resistance 2
|492.05
|Support 2
|484.45
|Resistance 3
|494.0
|Support 3
|482.6
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 5.53%
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates the possibility of negative price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions in the coming days.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres stock opened at ₹486.3 and reached a high of ₹500.9 before closing at ₹498.7 on the current day.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -79.77% lower than yesterday
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 12 AM is down by 79.77% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹489.5, reflecting a decrease of 0.3%. Both volume and price are key factors to analyze trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further declines.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 495.48 and 486.18 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 486.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 495.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|491.03
|Support 1
|488.38
|Resistance 2
|492.42
|Support 2
|487.12
|Resistance 3
|493.68
|Support 3
|485.73
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|477.18
|10 Days
|484.24
|20 Days
|484.15
|50 Days
|487.86
|100 Days
|488.36
|300 Days
|445.54
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹490, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹488.05
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹490 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹475.23 and ₹504.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹475.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 504.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -80.27% lower than yesterday
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 11 AM is down by 80.27% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹489.8, a decrease of 0.36%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal further price declines.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres reached a peak of 497.05 and a low of 487.75 in the last trading hour. The stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 493.77 and 491.28, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders holding long positions may consider closing them, while new investors could assess the potential for a turnaround if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|495.48
|Support 1
|486.18
|Resistance 2
|500.92
|Support 2
|482.32
|Resistance 3
|504.78
|Support 3
|476.88
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹490.3, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹488.05
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹490.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹475.23 and ₹504.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹475.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 504.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price has increased by 0.75% to reach ₹491.7, following the positive trend of its industry peers. MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT are also experiencing growth in their stock prices. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.25% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|129000.0
|66.5
|0.05
|151283.4
|94006.1
|54710.71
|Balkrishna Industries
|2645.0
|53.65
|2.07
|2783.5
|2105.0
|51132.4
|Apollo Tyres
|491.7
|3.65
|0.75
|559.85
|358.63
|31227.87
|JK Tyre & Industries
|399.0
|2.3
|0.58
|554.35
|171.1
|9824.61
|CEAT
|2343.2
|67.3
|2.96
|2993.0
|1765.65
|9478.27
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 10.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -81.02% lower than yesterday
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 10 AM is 81.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹496.9, down by 1.81%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres touched a high of 500.9 & a low of 494.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|499.82
|Support 1
|493.77
|Resistance 2
|503.38
|Support 2
|491.28
|Resistance 3
|505.87
|Support 3
|487.72
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates:
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Today, Apollo Tyres saw a 2.22% increase in its share price, reaching ₹498.9. Among its peers, MRF is experiencing a decline, while Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT are all on an upward trend. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|128587.0
|-346.5
|-0.27
|151283.4
|94006.1
|54535.55
|Balkrishna Industries
|2611.2
|19.85
|0.77
|2783.5
|2105.0
|50478.98
|Apollo Tyres
|498.9
|10.85
|2.22
|559.85
|358.63
|31685.14
|JK Tyre & Industries
|399.1
|2.4
|0.6
|554.35
|171.1
|9827.07
|CEAT
|2305.25
|29.35
|1.29
|2993.0
|1765.65
|9324.76
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.06%; Futures open interest increased by 0.98%
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: An increase in the futures price and open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates a potential for upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹496.55, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹474.05
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹496.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹475.23 and ₹504.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹475.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 504.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The share price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 1.63% and is currently trading at ₹496.00. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres shares have seen a significant gain of 32.41%, reaching ₹496.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.01%
|3 Months
|-8.28%
|6 Months
|14.09%
|YTD
|7.51%
|1 Year
|32.41%
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|504.48
|Support 1
|475.23
|Resistance 2
|521.02
|Support 2
|462.52
|Resistance 3
|533.73
|Support 3
|445.98
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 10.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3582 k
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 348.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 505 k.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres closed at ₹474.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹508.1 & ₹481.9 yesterday to end at ₹474.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!