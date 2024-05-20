Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Surges in Positive Trading Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres had a slightly lower closing price of ₹489.45 compared to its opening price of ₹490 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹498 and a low of ₹490. The market capitalization stood at ₹31,275.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹559.85 and ₹358.63 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 31,708 shares traded.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹492.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹483.5 and ₹498.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹483.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 498.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The share price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 0.61% today, trading at ₹492.45. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres' shares have surged by 32.72% to reach ₹492.45, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.78%
|3 Months
|-9.31%
|6 Months
|13.53%
|YTD
|7.76%
|1 Year
|32.72%
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|498.6
|Support 1
|483.5
|Resistance 2
|507.4
|Support 2
|477.2
|Resistance 3
|513.7
|Support 3
|468.4
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 348.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 505 k.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹498 & ₹490 yesterday to end at ₹489.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
