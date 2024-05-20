Hello User
Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 489.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 492.45 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres had a slightly lower closing price of 489.45 compared to its opening price of 490 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 498 and a low of 490. The market capitalization stood at 31,275.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 559.85 and 358.63 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 31,708 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹492.45, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹489.45

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price is at 492.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 483.5 and 498.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 483.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 498.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The share price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 0.61% today, trading at 492.45. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres' shares have surged by 32.72% to reach 492.45, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.78%
3 Months-9.31%
6 Months13.53%
YTD7.76%
1 Year32.72%
20 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1498.6Support 1483.5
Resistance 2507.4Support 2477.2
Resistance 3513.7Support 3468.4
20 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3582 k

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 348.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 505 k.

20 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres closed at ₹489.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 498 & 490 yesterday to end at 489.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

